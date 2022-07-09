Recently I have had some writer’s block, or maybe chronic procrastination, or maybe attention deficit overload. Not because I don’t have anything to write about, but because there is so much on my mind. I think of things throughout the day I want to share, then I go to write and I’ve had 60 other things I think of writing about. And then my thoughts scatter and don’t always make it to the page.
This week, as I finally sat myself down to focus on wellness and as we celebrated Independence Day, I had been thinking a lot about what that means to me. As with many people, I love my country and am blessed to be an American citizen, while for many years I have felt deeply troubled by what has become of our nation divided, our liberties hobbled, and our freedoms shackled. What that means may be very different to different people.
For me, as I go out into the world and see so much trauma and struggle each day in the work that I do, then go to home and watch the news where there is tragedy and trauma. There were shooting this past week in Highland Park, Illinois. As a child, many of the people who I went to camp with in Hayward, Wisconsin, were from Highland Park. The school shootings in Texas this month left me speechless. Amber alerts radiating from my phone daily.
Tonight after work I went to listen to the speaker at the Rotary group fighting trafficking in our community. The speaker told a devastating and compelling story of the darkness in the world and her family’s brush with sex trafficking and drug trafficking and how it touched their lives and the beautiful story of how there were moments of light that came out of the darkness. It made me think about how we need to keep drawing toward the light.
It made me think more deeply about what it means to be a woman in the world today. I thought about the importance of being able to reclaim feminine power in a world that often victimizes the feminine. This is not taking anything away from men, boys and masculine that are victimized, but I write from my personal experience. The yogis believe, and there are many research studies that show, our bodies tell our stories and hold our traumas. We carry our shame in our bodies. We are all in a transformative journey. For me, I believe strength and softness is what defines my femininity. Beauty is radiance and finding strength through flexibility and connecting to our sensuality. Finding feminine strength through movement and from finding our voices. Nobody gets to tell us what our bodies should look like or gets to define what is right or wrong with our own bodies. Trauma often causes the mind to dissociate from the physical body, and it is a healing relationship as we become comfortable in our own bodies, feeling comfortable in out bodies inner wisdom. Oppression stems from fear and women are powerful creatures. Embrace it.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
