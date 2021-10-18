Witches and ghosts and goblins – Oh my! My absolute favorite time of year.
Although pumpkin spice has gotten a bad wrap as the Instagram-model of flavors, pumpkin is an absolute winner.
I love decorating pumpkins and recently got to spend time with my son JD and our little friend Ayva. We drew and painted pumpkins, and will carve them.
With the edible pumpkin contents/guts, we love to make things that are healthy and delicious.
Of course, the seeds are number one.
I use the seeds to plant additional pumpkins when I’m feeling organized and feel like dealing with them.
Another thing we do it roast the seeds. Pumpkin seeds are high in magnesium and are among one of the best sources of magnesium around. Magnesium is one of the GOATs of nutrition and helps with muscle recovery, sleep, migraines, cramps and so much more.
I like to eat the seeds, and I often carry a bag in my car for a nutrient-dense nosh to get me through the day when I am out in the field driving for the day.
I also add them to salads. If your children enjoy them, they are an extremely easy, ready to go snack.
A cup of pumpkin seeds has 12 grams of protein and 83 calories per serving.
Pumpkin has fiber and is low in calories. A cup of pumpkin has 30 calories, low carbs (7.5 grams), has 55% of your daily recommended Vitamin A and 12% of your essential Vitamin C.
I love to cook, but hate to bake (or read instructions), so I like tto keep food prep simple.
For roasted seeds, remove the seeds from the pumpkin, place them in a bowl and clean them off, removing any “guts” sticking to them. Once clean, soak them to soften, but you can go right to the next step if you’d like.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
Toss the seeds with some melted coconut oil and Himalayan sea salt. You can also add other power spices, like garlic powder, cayenne pepper powder, or your favorite powdered spice mix.
Put a layer of aluminum foil on a baking sheet and spray with your favorite pan spray. Spread the seeds in a single layer on the sheet.
Bake about 45 minutes.
Check the seeds every 10 minutes and stir them a little and re-spread to a single layer, to prevent sticking.
For the pumpkin, I like to put that in vegan protein shakes and also into stews, pureed soups and turkey chili.
To use it as an ingredient in dishes, boil the pumpkin in water. Then puree in a blender.
Use as you would canned pumpkin for pies and breads. Full disclosure: I mostly use canned pumpkin unless I just carved a pumpkin.
You can, of course, roast the pumpkin to eat as you would other squash.
My pig loves any leftover bits from pumpkin carving, and the pumpkins after the holidays, as, long as I’ve removed any parts that had paint or marker on them.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
