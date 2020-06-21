“What you’re supposed to do when you don’t like a thing is change it. If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. Don’t complain.”
Maya Angelou,
Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now
Today, I decided to go on a complaint purge and excuse exorcism. I am true believer that what we focus on is what we manifest in our lives, to some point, and I’ve learned from many different sources that living a life of gratitude and positivity really is the key to our happiness.
Yet … I still complain. When I come home from work and see dirty dishes left on a counter, garbage sitting on the kitchen table, or dirty socks on the floor, my complaint detector goes off, my eyes squint into my “resentment evil eye” and a loud sigh probably comes out of my mouth — or something else comes out.
Sometimes my aggravated complaining has been an effective tool for getting things done, like when the house needed to be painted, but most of the time, it just frustrates me and gets me nowhere.
We all have things that we can complain about if we focus on them, especially the things that are repeat offenders (see above complaints).
Although I am a wellness professional – and I know creating a gratitude journal or list helps focus on the blessings in life and keeps the mind from obsessing in a pity party and finding excuses for not reaching goals or not being happy – even I couldn’t just go “cold turkey.”
Anyone who knows me will tell you I have no poker face; I can’t pretend nice, I ooze annoyance if I get agitated.
So, I decided, for day one, I would not complain for a week, starting with no complaints … out loud. I started a list of things that annoyed me when I walked in the door once I got home. And yes, all of the usual daily culprits were present. But although I was still annoyed, I didn’t say anything, just wrote it on my “if I was going to complain” list. That seemed to help.
My next step is to focus on the things that I am grateful for. Then to be accountable for things I can do something about and to accept the things that I have no control over.
Chronic complaining is the reason many of us don’t reach goals we set for ourselves in fitness, at work, in relationships. “I’m too tired to workout,” “I’m too busy,” “All men are (fill in the blank),” “my scanner didn’t work so I couldn’t complete my project” (this actually happened today, too, but I found an alternative scanner). Fill in your complaints here that lead to excuses as to why you haven’t reached your goals.
Take a few minutes and have a complaint purge. Write down all the things that bug you. Now write down all the excuses you have for not reaching your goals such as bad genes, kids take up too much time, unsupportive spouse, work too much, etc.. Get it all out … let the excuse exorcism come forth!
Tomorrow take that list and decide what you have control over and for what you can take accountability. Really own it, empower yourself to make changes.
The day after that, begin the gratitude list.
Try it for a week. If you find complaints keep coming back up, go back to step one. Let me know how it goes and what results you get!
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.