Wishing you all a blessed holiday season and a fabulous New Year. I hope you have made it through the past two years with good health and family peace.
Animal rescue is on my mind as we enter into the new year.
If you are a regular reader, you probably know I am an advocate for rescue whenever possible. At my ranch, I have a big herd of dogs, goats, a potbelly pig and one chicken; since everything eats chicken in the country, my birds went from 13 to 1 in a matter of months.
If you follow me on Facebook, I’m sure you’ve seen them most of the time! I often forget to take pictures of my human family to post, but have dozens of my pets.
ENTER Velcro Kittens
This week, on my way home from Christmas Eve with my love’s family, I almost ran over three tiny black kittens, who were dumped out in the country where I live.
They were bit-up, skinny and would not have survived outside if I drove away. I got out of my car and all three ran to me meowing, so I loaded them up and they clung to me like Velcro as I turned onto the gravel road to my home.
Well, I have been a dog foster when we lived in Wisconsin, have started a pet visiting program in my county to the local nursing homes, and I have rehabbed every wild animal including cats, bats, birds, snakes and puppies that came my way since I was a small child.
I am, however, terribly allergic to cats. These babies are scared to death of dogs, and my dogs are not cat-friendly. My Great Pyrenees will kill any felines, including bobcats, that she has found on our property, and I don’t hold it against her because she is doing her job of protecting the goats. However, these babies are too small to survive as barn cats and they would be coyote bait if they were kept outside until they learn to at least hunt.
So, I spent my holidays wheezing and sneezing with three little Velcro kitties that think they need to sit on my lap at all times, and would squirt right though the wire dog crates and dog fence that I have in the house.
As a result, they spent the holidays having the time of their lives, sitting on a red-eyed lady and her family, drinking milk replacer that I had had on hand for the goats, and feasting on Gravy Train soaked in turkey broth, to try to get them fattened up.
They got baths to make sure they weren’t bringing fleas in and they were pretty bit up. They are becoming fast accustomed to the lifestyle they deserve.
But I can’t keep them in my house. My dogs are mad that they had to stay on the porch and they know the kitties are in the house getting all the treats (don’t worry, the dogs have gotten their turkey broth and skin too along with their supply of regular treats).
This morning I called all the local rescues that are no-kill and everyone is full, or is not answering during the holidays. This time of year is HARD for animal rescues.
So my message to you this week is spay and neuter your animals – ESPECIALLY those outdoor barn cats! Let the rescues know where there are feral animals so they can try to catch and release after spay and neutering.
And if any of you have thought about getting a cat ever in your life, PLEASE let me know and I’d be happy to have you bring them to a good home where they will be properly cared for, or, if someone wants to adopt me, so I can breathe properly again, I’d allow it at this point.
Two Kittens need home
I literally can’t find anywhere for two of them to go. My good friend Alecia adopted one of them – that kitten will be loved and well cared for.
I am open to options as to rescues where they will be cared for and adopted out (but, please no unsolicited advice unless you want to come take responsibility for them).
Have a wonderful new year! Send me an email if you know of additional rescues other than Turtle Creek, Animal Hospital, Paws of Lover, Texas Best Choice, No Kill Hunt County and North Texas Cat Rescue (which I’ve already contacted) or if you want a new baby!
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.