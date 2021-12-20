DISCLAIMER: As always, my column is not presented as medical or legal advice and you should consult your medical provider regarding any diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions.
If you are a regular reader, you may know that my son (now a grown man) was in an accident at the age of 14, which put him in a coma due to a traumatic brain injury.
He was fortunate. We are blessed that he survived and is able to live an independent life with some accommodations for his permanent disabling condition.
Prior to that, he had struggled with pretty severe ADHD throughout school, and later on, was diagnosed on the spectrum and other neuro-divergent concerns.
Oxford dictionary defines Neuro-divergence as: “differing in mental or neurological function from what is considered typical or normal (frequently used with reference to autistic spectrum disorders); not neurotypical.”
In my social work and wellness career, I have worked with many, many clients who were diagnosed with various neuro-divergence. Symptoms range from mild, to immobilizing intellectual and developmental disability, and to a severe, persistent mental health diagnosis.
Commonly, people I have worked with have dual diagnosis (or multi-diagnosis). I have written several research papers on working with children with ADHD/ADD and other neuro-divergence, as well as papers on how life changes can reduce the struggle for many children and their caregivers and may help to reduce symptoms of their diagnosis.
I do not diagnose or treat medical conditions but have training on nutrition, yoga and fitness that may help increase progress.
Thankfully my son was able to go back to school – even after his brain injury – and to complete high school. Recently he completed an associate’s degree in engineering – despite his barriers and diagnosis.
It took a lot of hard work on everyone’s part, especially his, most importantly HIS, to get where he is and overcome a lot that could have easily kept him from succeeding.
I had to be his advocate and his nag/cheerleader. I have joked that I nagged him out of his coma.
He had to keep hitting the restart button when things didn’t go his way, when he felt frustrated with forgetfulness or his own disorganization, or missing something important because his attention was waning, which was not a choice, but a challenge that was thrust upon him.
He had to tolerate a very bossy mother, work with his teachers, and never give up. His teachers and other support people had to be understanding, and also put up with his bossy mother and less-than-easy behaviors while teaching a class full of children.
When my son was in school, he had an IEP, an Individualized Education Plan, that had to be revisited regularly to helped to identify barriers and establish accommodations.
Often it may be necessary to use a multi-level approach to find a way for the neuro-divergent to be successful.
I know the struggle is real.
Talk with Medical Provider
First talk to your medical provider. It is vital that you and the provider work as a team. Bring a list of questions and concerns to talk with them. The first step is an accurate diagnosis.
Talk with Teachers
Talk with your child’s school teachers and principals, and counselors. If the child is under the age of 3, get him or her evaluated by ECI Early Childhood Intervention. Request testing for special education.
Make list of Questions,
Concerns:
• What resources are available to you through school?
• What community resources and support is available?
• What treatments are available including medication, cognitive intervention and therapy, art, animal therapy, nutrition, etc.?
• What are the side effects, costs and alternatives?
• What modalities work well together?
• Work with doctor on medications. Often parents will be fearful of medications or not like the way their child responds to medical treatment, and it is important you work with your medical provider to go on and off medication and if one treatment does not work for your family, to tell your doctor and try again.
• Does your insurance cover tests to look at underlying causes such as food allergies and sensitivities?
• Ask your primary doctor if you should see a neurologist, therapist, psychologist, allergist, registered dietician and ask for a referral.
• Discuss any trauma your child may have experienced.
• Make a list of behaviors and areas of concern. Is your child failing any classes? Is the child struggling socially, wetting the bed, having allergy symptoms, lacking attention, acting out, unable to sit still, spacing out, etc.? Maybe you are struggling to find effective and appropriate parenting choices and discipline options.
• Build your support network, family, including all parents and step-parents that are part of child’s care. Grandparents, teachers, child care workers and community resource providers and your medical team are all vital parts of the team.
It truly does “take a village.” If your child has any neuro-divergent qualities, that village needs to have some very specific residents.
