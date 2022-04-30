Typically my weekly column is about health and wellness – oftentimes encompassing the holistic wellness of community connections.
Every once in a while I like to recognize a bright spirit when I see one.
Now, I don’t like it when I get a flat tire, or something sticks in my newish tires on my car, but since I live in the country and drive all over Hunt County for work, I spend more time at the tire shop that I would like.
However, one positive aspect of having so many flat tires is talking with Mrs. Nubbs at Nubbs Tires.
Mrs. Nubbs is always there and wears her shirt “Mrs. Nubbs,” every time I have seen her.
One day, while I was getting the tire anomaly of the week removed and patched, we began talking about kids, Hunt County, the foster care system and services for youth in our county.
Low and behold, Mrs. Nubbs is a former foster parent and adoptive parent of several children who were in out of home-care with her. She and her late husband “Nubbs,” were foster parents who fostered-to-adopted years back.
I appreciate getting to know people in the community and I am often delighted by my conversations with Mrs. Nubbs.
I remember one time she told me how her husband took care of her in his way, by always making sure she had good tires on the car.
Some of their adopted children now work in the family business and Mrs. Nubbs told me she is hoping to investigate become a “foster grandma” (doing respite care to give foster parents a break).
As you may know, my professional work has centered around wellness and social work, often working with children at risk or in-need of community services. I have been a foster kid myself for many of my teenaged years, before I moved out on my own.
So, I am always happy to hear the stories of people who have made a difference in the world.
April is “Child Abuse Awareness Month.”
To wrap it up, I want to bring awareness to the need for good foster parents in our community.
That may not always be at the height of community members’ sight, but it is an ongoing and much needed vital resource.
I encourage you, if you’ve ever considered becoming a foster parent, stop by Nubbs to get a tire changed and maybe talk to Mrs. Nubbs about her experience as a parent who made a huge difference for several kids.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
