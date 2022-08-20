It’s still technically summer, but as the school year begins, many of us realize the days of the hot-girl summer have slipped right by us!
Maybe we fell out of some of our good habits when we were busy with family vacations, taking kids to the pool, summer camp programs, or just trying to balance work and daycare.
Or, for those of us whose kids are grown, or don’t have children, maybe time just slipped away.
I was able this summer to work toward some of my health and wellness goals. I began to immerse myself back into more consistent yoga practice and to begin to teach again.
Over the time when COVID brought a dark cloud over face-to-face, hands-on contact with people, I had stopped teaching in-person classes, and, only rarely took clients for bodywork.
Now that we have reached the point where many of the precautions have lifted for one reason or another, and we can increase our amount of contact with others, it’s time to get back at it. At least for me. Of course, if you are high-risk or high-anxiety regarding the pandemic, I encourage you to discuss what’s best for you with your medical provider.
The times in my life I feel the best is when I have a routine. Consistency brings us closer to our goals. I also have found that going with flow, literally, can be helpful to creating that routine and consistency working toward my goals.
For example, if I write my column when I am in a moment of inspiration and creativity, it seems to come more easily. The same when I go to the gym or practice yoga at home. When I go in those moments of motivation and inspiration, it helps me to hit my peak energy times.Doing so helps me to start creating a habit on the days that my motivation is lacking.
For fall, I am offering a beginning yoga class, which will take students through more in-depth explanation of the form and purpose of yoga, along with the yoga asanas (poses). The class will be appropriate if you have no yoga experience or have practiced yoga and would like some help with form and understanding.
The class will start Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 and will be a 6-week series. You can visit my Facebook page for more information. www.facebook.com @lizjoneswellness.co
Typically we have routines which bring us closer to homeostasis or further from where we want to be: Either way it is often habits and what we do each day that gets us there.
One way to help yourself to be successful is to start with small steps and implement one thing at a time.
I am a big fan of lists. I encourage you to occasionally do a mind-dump onto paper of all the things spinning in your head, to help you to remember the details of things you need to do, so you can work them in around the primary things that move you toward your goal. Another way to work toward consistency is to take a class, where the time and day are set, and you can have other people to help you feel more accountable.
What is something you want to achieve this fall? I’d love to hear from you!
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.