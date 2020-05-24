I have loved motorcycles since I was a little kid. I’ve had my motorcycle license my whole adult life and have owned several bikes.
I love to ride. In my early adulthood I was the secretary for ABATE of Wisconsin, which is a motorcycle advocacy group. I spent many years officially advocating for motorcycle safety and took the beginning and advanced riding courses, learning to make fast stops and tight curves.
But although my love of riding was a big part of my life, the single most impactful thing to me was when someone else was not watching for motorcycles. When my son was 14, he was in a horrible motorcycle accident that put him in a coma and changed his life forever.
He was on the back of his father’s motorcycle, going to visit his aunt, and they turned right into the driveway. As they slowed down, a truck behind them was not paying attention, and ran over the motorcycle.
His father was thrown off the motorcycle, but my son was dragged for a few hundred feet under the truck, which then caught fire.
It was the Sunday before Labor Day 15 years ago, and I was at the gym. I had left my cellphone in my locker, and when I went to leave, I saw I had a message from my son’s aunt stating that he had been in a terrible accident and was being flown to the trauma unit in St. Paul, Minnesota.
I remember driving from the gym to the hospital as the helicopter flew over my car. My son was 14 years old at the time and had just started his first year of high school the week prior. His life changed forever, as did mine.
Jordan is now 30 and lives with a Traumatic Brain Injury that affects every aspect of his life.
In some ways he was lucky; he lived, although they did not expect him to; he woke from his coma after 10 days; he walked out of the hospital, which was a sheer miracle; and went back to finish high school, which was an uphill battle for the following four years.
Why do I tell you this? Because if the driver of the truck behind them had been paying attention, my son’s life would be very different today.
Mindfulness can be as important as life or death, or as impactful as whether your significant other feels listened to and loved versus feeling ignored and hurt while you scroll through Facebook while they’re talking.
Mindfulness may also be as simple as recognizing and appreciating moments of contentment or joy throughout your day.
In yoga, the purpose of mediation is to create single-pointed focus. Mindfulness is defined as bringing one’s attention to the present moment. It is also defined as “being aware.”
Have you ever found yourself driving down the road and suddenly wondering how you got to where you are? Or walked in a room, with your mind full of random thoughts and your to-do list, only to forget why you even went in there?
Maybe you are a lot like me and have 34 tabs open on your computer browser and forget what you originally were trying to accomplish. Even those of us trained in meditation and mindfulness need to catch ourselves when we become “mindless,” walking unawake through our daily lives.
Taking that focus off the mat, into who we are in the world daily, is where the rubber literally hits the road: when we are driving, in all our relationships with other people, when we are working.
Mindfulness can be found in a simple task like washing the dishes. The more we practice mindfulness in the mundane things we do, the more it becomes natural to us in the rest of our lives. So I encourage you to take a few moments each day to become mindful, and then add a little more time each week. And please, always be mindful when driving, get off your phone, watch out for motorcycles and other cars, and begin to take more notice of the things around you.
Be safe, be well.
Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
