I’ve written before about falling down a rabbit hole in a funk, and, about how we can implement tools such as appreciative inquiry to to work through our struggles.
We have many and various tools at our disposal, ranging from a health focus to a spiritual practice.
Maybe you pray, maybe you meditate, maybe you go running down the road yelling at the top of your lungs.
Maybe one day a quiet meditation is an appropriate tool, and the next day, a good primal scream is what your soul needs.
We talk about the laws of attraction and manifestation but that doesn’t mean we have to always be sunshine and tulips to be on the right path. Most agree we are here to “evolve our souls,” our consciousness, but if we are to focus on what we want to create, how do we embrace the “Dark Night of the Soul”?
Many know the famous poem by John of the Cross about the existential journey of mankind.The author was experiencing an overwhelming darkness and doubt.
As the story of Chiron the Wounded Healer, another mythical story of the human experience tells us, often the healers of the world are carrying their own heavy burden.
So, how do we fully intersect these ideas of putting a laser focus on what we want in our lives and authenticating this idea with an introspective journey of what causes our pain, whether that pain is emotional, physical struggles, or what-have-you?
We may read sources like, “The Secret,” and begin to think we have to be happy all the time, or that positive attitude is everything.
At times, we may need to embrace the dark night and lean into it; allow ourselves to shine a light down the rabbit hole to begin to find healing, which is a key to finding our authentic selves and to find the keys to our intrinsic change or direction to the top of the philosophical mountain we seek.
It may be a time in your life where you keep getting messages to look at the current state of your life and get really honest if your present state feels right, feels authentic.
For me that is a scary voyage, because it is a place of extreme vulnerability and journeying to the unknown is frightening.
For me, I worry about falling too deep into that rabbit hole and not being able to ascend back out of it in a better place.
I’ve thought about it a lot lately, and what came to me is that we don’t have to be positive all the time, but we do have to be loving.
We can embrace with love the parts of ourselves that are not always pretty, that not always worried about everyone else feeling comfortable.
Maybe addressing the hypocrisies we find within ourselves is the key to us finding our authentic selves, our best selves.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
