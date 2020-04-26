Love grows love. I saw a sign somewhere, though I can’t remember where, that had the phrase “love grows love.”
I decided to make a sign to go in my garden. I began to think about how that applies to our world today.
This is an unprecedented time in most of our lives. It is a pivotal time for all of us.
On Easter I had a cardinal come to me in my yard that was singing. The same bird later, with its mate, came into the front yard where I was sitting outside. It felt to me as if it was a special moment. It felt different. The cardinal is a symbol of a sign from heaven and of rebirth. The cardinal is a symbol in many religions and cultures of rebirth and resurrection and hope for humanity.
During a time when many of us are staying home, others of us still have to go out into the community in a more dangerous time to be exposed to others. All of us, no matter what role we play, have to learn a new way of being, at least for the time being.
I sometimes find myself wanting to make a video to put on Facebook, not so much because I think someone is in need of another yoga instruction video on the internet, but to help myself feel as if someone is paying attention to me and knows I am still here.
I have put a lot of deep thought into what this all means to us right now and have found some peace in appreciating the time to slow down, to be quiet. I often crave just that and yet it’s also one of the most difficult things for me.
One thing that helps me feel connected is focusing on how I can serve others, sending love out to people, by checking in, donating, or doing work that protects the vulnerable, or creating something that helps the world — like tending to my bees or planting herbs to share.
If I do a positive thing mindfully, with intention, it becomes an act of love.
I’ve found being able to do nothing with intention is a skill. Now is a time to learn how to listen. It’s a time to focus on gratitude and what we have been gifted with in our lives.
Whether that is the opportunity to spend more time with our children or gratitude for continuing to be employed when so many are hurting from job loss. Maybe it is for the strength we have to do what we need to do when it is important.
In our narcissistic society we are so used to being “on” all the time, needing to feel as if we can reach out 24 hours a day seven days a week. We get anxiety being away from our cellphones, more so than even being away from our families in many cases. And yet when our friends and family are taken away from us by necessity — not traveling, not visiting, sometimes the phone — that inanimate object we are so attached to — becomes important as our tool to remember we are not alone.
I encourage you to take this time in whatever way you can and use it to find your peace and serenity in the void.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co.
