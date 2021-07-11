This time of year is exciting. The bees are busy!
Through rain and the heat they are making honey. They found plants which made it through the cold snap, to pollinate.
The more I learn about bees each year, the more fascinating I find them to bee (pun intended)!
I read all I can to learn about my apiary family. I was excited this year when Hunt County began our beekeepers group. If you are interested, it meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion on Moulton Street. The group helps me to know what other people are dealing with, tasks that I need to focus on, and it helps me feel a part of something bigger.
Some of the most fascinating things about bees include that not only do they create a queen by the nature of her strength and health, but that they can create a new leader of the hive when needed.
Bees learn different jobs throughout their lives, live in an organized community, and they communicate within and throughout the entire hive.y
Bees don’t get lost outside the hive. Even when another hive is next to theirs, they know where home is. Worker bees know how to find their nourishment and the bees in the hive know how and who to feed.
Bees may sting but usually only to protect their hive – they are typically non-aggressive, outside of protecting their own survival. Bees are amazing instinctual beings.
While I was thinking about my bees lately, it got me thinking about how as humans, we lose so much of our natural instinct as we are surrounded by the messages around us.
How beautiful of an experience it would be to just KNOW, know where you belong, what you should be doing, what to eat, and what your job in life is meant to be. It sounds wonderful.
So how can we get closer to being in alignment with our true nature? Meditation and prayer are great ways to turn off the outside chatter and to tune in to our inner spirit and the voice that guides us.
Intuitive eating and functional medicine can bring us one step closer to our authentic selves, nourishing and healing our bodies to get back to homeostasis.
Bodywork is another way to bring our physical selves nearer to a state of optimal wellness, being literally in alignment by adjustments, yoga, exercise and other physical activity. Being in nature can assist us with reconnecting with the Earth.
Here are some local resources for ways to nourish your instinctive self:
Greenville Farmer’s Market every Saturday 9am-2p 2500 Bois D’arc St Greenville
Rockwall Farmer’s Market (and several of the towns between the two have markets) 101 E Rusk St Rockwall 8:00am- noon in season May- September
Community Supported Agriculture: CSA- Good Earth Organic Farm Celeste, TX: contact Paul Magnuson 903-496-2070 for more information, buy shares of vegetables, opportunities to work on the farm and be a part of the growing process.
Jones Wellness Ranch 9829 County Road 1067 Greenville. 715-684-9297. Limited hours for small scale honey, eggs, seasonal pumpkins and melons. Chemical free herbs and nutritional healing education. Vedic Thai Bodywork and yoga workshops.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
