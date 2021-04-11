Everyone knows that healthcare is changing. That’s not news anymore. It’s time now to stop complaining about it and start taking ownership in it.
Most people, even the “experts,” don’t fully understand all that the changes entail or what the long-term outcomes will be. What I think we all can understand is that, as a nation, healthcare costs are phenomenal.
What we need to acknowledge is our own part in the solution.
Some of the reasons healthcare is costing so much is because people are not taking ownership of their own health. Preventative care is by far the BEST way to avoid disease and slow down the deterioration of the body.
Staying healthy now, rather than trying to get your health back later, is something we can take charge of for ourselves and our families. In the past I attended a presentation in Dallas and liked the phrase that the speaker used, that we need to present this to people as “slowing disease production.”
Right now, numbers show that over 80 percent of the male adult population in the United States is overweight or obese. Evidence is also starting to show that, more important than weight, is the circumference of your waist.
A high waist circumference and too much abdominal fat puts you at high risk for Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and heart disease. It means you need to lose weight.
By measuring your waist circumference, doctors can track your body composition before, during and after your weight loss efforts.
A high-risk waist circumference (according to WebMD.com) is:
• A man with waist measurement over 40 inches (102 cm)
• A woman with waist measurement over 35 inches (88 cm)
It’s clear there is a problem when 80 percent of our population is overweight, undernourished and inactive.
Although reality television shows about how to survive in the woods, obstacle courses such as “American Ninja Warrior,” and shows such as “Dancing with the Stars” are becoming more and more popular, the people who need to be participating in activity the most, may very well be the people who are on the couch watching the show!
What will you do today to help our nation bring the cost of healthcare down? What can you do to stop being a victim of your body and start being the steward of it?
If you are looking for resources to get healthier, I offer private and couple’s personal training and yoga workshops. I will be starting a morning bootcamp at Jones Wellness Ranch in June. I’d love to hear from you and what you’d like to read about, what you are struggling with and services you would like to see available in our area.
I can be reached at liz@lizjones.co or connect on Facebook at “Jones Wellness Ranch.”
Liz Jones is a personal trainer certified through National Federation of Professional Trainers and the Cooper Institute and has been a health and wellness professional for more than 25 years. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
