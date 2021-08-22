In many of the things we struggle with, we learn to take things one day at a time. It is the same for our physical wellness. One day at a time.
When we look at our wellness goals long-term, it’s good to visualize our ideal lives, our ideal selves, but when we are working toward those goals, we need to break down our objective into daily actions and shift our focus to one action, one decision, one day at a time to avoid the frustration of how far we still may need to go.
Some days I am a rock star, I get up and have a lovely morning, drink my coffee, get myself together, take my vitamins, get where I am going on time, have energy throughout my day, and I go to the gym or Muay Thai training- maybe I’m extra “extra” and get a little yoga practice in before I head out the door for the day.
Other days I’m, well most accurately, I’m the sitcom version of a hot mess. I don’t get enough sleep, hit snooze over and over, lose my reading glasses and my phone at least twice before heading out the door, maybe have a goat with her head stuck in a fence, and dogs that don’t listen and won’t come in to eat when it’s time,
I don’t get on my treadmill or do yoga before I leave and am too tired at the end of the day to hit the gym. If I’m lucky maybe I don’t get my shirt stuck on a doorknob as I run out the door for the day. It can go either way most days.
At times I can feel frustrated, maybe when I see someone who has been a yoga teacher for less time than me having a successful yoga practice- while I am extremely happy for them, and I feel like there can never be too much yoga in the world- there is a part of me that feels like I’m failing at living my ideal life since I am not teaching a regular weekly class at the moment.
However, I work 40-plus hours per week at my “day job,” and COVID really did a number on those of us who teach yoga, fitness and perform bodywork. It’s times like this I need to remind myself “one day at a time.”
Four years ago I bought my land north of Greenville to begin building Jones Wellness Ranch and Yoga Retreat. At the time I was working with mental health patients on their physical wellness, teaching restorative yoga and personal training patients as part of their overall wellness plan.
Since then I have continued to do work as an advocate for people in need in various capacities, and outside of that work, I continue to build my dream of Jones Wellness Ranch. I’ve made progress on the ranch, and I’ve backslid, then made progress again. Just like anything else, I need to keep the overall vision alive and keep taking appropriate steps to move toward my ultimate goals, but need to break it down and look at each day the choices I am making and if they bring me closer to where I want to be.
I hope for you, whatever your goals are, you are able to keep the vision clear in your mind while you are patient and kind with yourself as you learn to take the steps daily hat you need to reach your dreams.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
