I have a book called, “Simple Abundance,” which also has a journal to go with it to log daily gratitude. A quote that I love from the book discusses “the struggle to be content in the face of the reality of circumstances.”
When we think of this quote in association with our health and wellbeing, I think it encourages us to accept things as they are currently, maybe your weight, your diagnosis, your genetics, your budget and accepting it as it is, now, in this moment.
Rather than imagining your life would be better “if only.” If only you had more money to buy organic food and supplements. If only you had more time outside of work to do your fitness routine. If only you had not been gifted with genetics that made you prone to diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, cancer, what have you. If only the gym was open without COVID restrictions.
You name it, we can “if only” ourselves out of taking any positive steps toward the life we want to be living. I often find myself running into the “if only” wall, especially the “if only I had more time during the day I wasn’t working,” and “if only I got enough sleep last night.” I sometimes fall into the mental matrix of the “if only-ies,” until I realize by focusing on what is keeping me from what I need to be doing, I am doing nothing.
I realized this lately with my fitness routine. I had gone from training for a figure and fitness competition two years ago, where I was in the gym five days a week, to putting a freeze on my gym account for the winter during COVID, as well as so often working late into my evening. I have not been putting forth the effort I need for my fitness routine and it had started to affect my functionality.
The other day I threw my back out while moving a 50-pound bag of dog food at Atwood’s in my cart. Seriously … I went to move the bag for the cashier to scan my case of water next to it and then dropped my phone and could not move. Fabulous moment.
Now things like this have happened throughout my life where I can run an obstacle course and make good time and then randomly fall and hurt myself in the parking lot on the way home or spend the afternoon at the gym leg-pressing a couple hundred pounds and then bash my knee on a table, leaving me bruised and in pain. But this was somehow extra embarrassing, maybe because I was in line in public, or maybe it was the ego side of my brain screaming, “you are a fitness professional, this is unacceptable to throw your back out moving dog food!”
Either way, it was a bit of a wake-up call that I need to stop “if only-ing” and get back to “despite-ing.” So I am changing my mindset.
Despite COVID restrictions, I am going to get my heavy day weight training in. Despite not getting enough sleep (which I am working on and improves in cycles) I will get my cardio training in the morning and stop hitting snooze, even on the days I could wear my bathrobe to work from home.
I am vowing in spite of all the things that can get in my way, it is more important to me to be functionally fit and to be able to get through the daily work I have of lifting babies, slinging feed sacks and getting through my daily life with a little more grace. What are you working on?
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.