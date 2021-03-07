There are certain circumstances in life over which we have no control. Things have happened to us in our lives when we were in a vulnerable position, such as a being a child, or a person in an abusive or manipulative relationship, or a captive to war or other dire situations.
It’s important we never victim-blame in situations where someone is a true victim of the circumstance or of evil done upon them.
This article focuses on the day-to-day victim roles we play in life, NOT on those who are truly victimized.
In many day-to-day situations, we tend to blame others or circumstances for where we are. People blame their parents for their socio-economic status or their lack of healthy relationships. We blame our job for weight gain, messy houses and discontent in our life. We blame the person who drove too slowly in front of us all the way from Greenville to Quinlan for making us run late (you know who you are Mr. “drove 15 miles under the speed limit in the no passing zone for 10 miles.”). We often mentally blame the usual suspects, or outright blame someone, for our mishaps and our flaws. However, by laying blame outside of ourselves, we take on a victim role.
When it comes to our health and wellness, it’s important that we become empowered to take charge of the life we live and how we take care of ourselves.
We need to accept things as they are: our genetics, our job we need to pay the bills or that we chose for a career path, our daily responsibilities, or things like the current pandemic, the weather, etc. But we don’t need to become complacent.
For example, if we feel we are overweight, we need to accept our genetics and predisposal to things such as diabetes, heart disease or what have you, but we neet to take control over what we do to prevent and deter these issues.
I believe we make time for what is important, but at the same time, if you are working a job ten hours a day and are exhausted when you get up in the morning or get home, it makes it difficult to fit an hour workout in.
But we can start to look for ways to champion our wellness. We can begin to plant seeds of growth and prosperity and set ourselves up for the win.
Maybe you can keep a jug of water out on the counter to start your day with proper hydration. Maybe schedule Sunday nights for home spa time and food prep for the week.
Go for a walk even when you don’t have time for a full-blown training session. Take charge of what you do have control over to move toward the life you envision for yourself.
You can begin to flush out old habits and replace them with better choices.
Liz Jones is a certified personal trainer. Jones owns Liz Jones Wellness, LLC and Jones Wellness Ranch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.