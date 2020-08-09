I try to live a life of gratitude. I AM grateful for all I have and all I’ve been blessed with in life.
But I’ve felt discontent lately. Like something is missing. I have thought a lot about why I’m feeling a little extra onery.
I came to the realization, that other than the obvious such as not being able to do things I normally can freely, like get a manicure and pedicure, go to the gym, go for a massage or to a movie and eat popcorn for dinner — basically feeling like I’ve been grounded — it’s deeper than that.
I am craving a world that no longer exists, I’m homesick for a home I’ve never known. I think it is a compilation of the stressors of being under any type of restrictions. I get anxious when I can’t move about freely.
It is also a deficit of positive human touch, not only going to a massage therapist and manicurist, but, being a bodyworker and yoga teacher, I am drawn to sharing energy with others. I feel as if our energy is in some sort of time warp, like it is always Monday or Friday (I thought it was Monday most of today although it is Tuesday).
I know I had a weekend, but it feels like it fell away like mist.
It’s hard to explain, but a lot of people I know are having similar “energy crisis,” feeling like something, more than the obvious, is off. I want to get back to teaching yoga and workshops, interacting on a face to face, hands-on level with other people.
So, what do we do to move forward? I’ve often taught that in mentoring relationships, the best way to be successful and stay above water is to have future goals. I think we need to try to find ways to connect deeply, not just with technology.
Maybe writing letters or figuring out some way to connect in person while respecting the guidelines to keep others safe. I’d love to start a conversation about this. Join me on Facebook and share your ideas.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
