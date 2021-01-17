It is 70 days until spring as I write this. I know it seems a funny thing to think about, when, in Texas, we have had our first snow of the year. It is time to start some plants, specifically herbs, indoors this month.
I’ve studied herbalism as part of my training as a nutritionist and trainer, and I’m embarked in a master herbalist certification.
Of the healing foods I’ve learned about over the years, herbal remedies stand out as a healing corner stone.
As with all changes to lifestyle, it’s important to talk with your medical provider before adding anything to your regime. While herbs can offer amazing benefits, they can also, like anything, have dangerous side effects and interactions. Be certain, especially if you are pregnant or have any medical conditions or prescriptions, to disclose and discuss any herbal remedies you consider.
With that in mind, I’ll share some of my favorite herbs and what plants are known for in the healing arts.
Some of my favorites for stress reduction and sleep enhancement are mint, chamomile, lavender and Ashwaganda. Others known for their relaxing effects are rosemary, Beebalm and catnip.
Mint is one of my favorite flavors. You can make a tea, add it to water to infuse or add it on top of meat, fish or and salad. I often use peppermint oil on my temples, neck and inside of my wrists for headache relief. It can also be used to aid digestion. I especially like mint in a Mojito!
Chamomile is best known to be used as a tea in the evening to promote good sleep. It is also said to reduce fever, inflammation, muscle spasms and cramps. It even is supposed to help hemorrhoids.
Chamomile in aromatherapy is used for relaxation. It is also used in beauty products and teabags can reduce puffiness around the eyes. Dried chamomile flowers, steeped and cooled, can be used as a facemask to improve acne scarring.
Lavender is well known as a favorite essential oil. I use it as a body spray and to spray pillowcases and bedding to promote relaxation and sleep. There is a recipe for lavender lemonade that sounds amazing!
Ashwaganda is best known to promote calm, enhance mood and reduce anxiety and stress. It is said to boost testosterone in men and help brain functioning.
There are so many herbs and they can be a beneficial part of a plant-strong life if you are well educated in what your body needs and what you are putting in your body.
Be sure to do your research and talk to your medical professional before adding any herbal remedies to your routine.
It is important that you know what you’re taking, while you were taking it, and any side effects, contraindications or interactions that may be associated with it.
Wishing you good health.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
