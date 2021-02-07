Welcome to heart health month.
One of the major deterrents to good heart health is stress, which triggers your body to release stress hormones into your system. While these hormones can provide the “adrenaline rush” to win a race or meet a deadline, in large amounts they create toxins and slow down detoxification enzymes in the liver.
Yoga, Qigong and meditation are simple and effective ways to relieve stress by resetting your physical and mental reactions to the inevitable stress life will bring.
Some tips for being heart healthy include:
1. Eat plenty of fiber and organically-grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Beets, radishes, artichokes, cabbage, broccoli and seaweed are excellent detoxifying foods.
2. Cleanse and protect the liver by taking herbs such as dandelion root, burdock and milk thistle, and drinking green tea.
3. Take vitamin C, which helps the body produce glutathione, a liver compound that drives away toxins.
4. Drink at least two quarts of water a day.
5. Breathe deeply to allow oxygen to circulate more completely through your system.
6. Transform stress by emphasizing positive emotions.
7. Practice hydrotherapy by taking a very hot shower for five minutes, allowing the water to run on your back. Follow with cold water for 30 seconds.
Do this three times, and then get into bed for 30 minutes.
8. Sweat in a sauna so your body can eliminate wastes through perspiration.
9. Dry-brush your skin or try detox foot spas/foot baths to remove toxins through your pores. Special brushes are available at natural products stores.
10. Sweat.
Give your body the fuel and care that it needs, cut out the toxins (processed food, white flour, white sugar, chemicals), get a handle on portion sizes, make sure you are getting the protein, complex carbohydrates, good fats, water, amino acids and vitamins that you need.
That means cutting the garbage out of your food.
Replacing white flour with things like coconut flour, ground oats (gluten-free if you are sensitive to gluten), or almond flour.
Replace white sugar with better choices like not eating sweets or getting your sugar from fruit. You can also use (in moderation) better choices for sweeteners like agave nectar, raw local honey and REAL maple syrup.
Also, eliminating foods that causes allergies and inflammation in your body can be a very good choice.
Many diseases can be linked back to some basic things, what you eat and drink, your activity level, quality and quantity of sleep, your thought processes and managing stress.
There are other factors such as genetics, hormonal imbalance, and environment that can impact your health, but the best way to take charge of your health is to identify what you have control over, think about what your motivation is to be healthy, and make necessary changes to move toward wellness.
The thing that we have the MOST control over is what we eat. Diseases such as diabetes and heart disease can often be directly linked to dietary choices that paved the way for the body to stop functioning properly.
Although there is no single cause to obesity, again, dietary choices are the most predominant factor to someone becoming obese. Obesity is a leading cause of many other health-related issues like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and even cancer, back pain, joint pain, sleep apnea, gallstones, and many others.
A healthy diet and lifestyle are your best weapons to fight cardiovascular disease. However, there are a lot of mixed messages and myths out there regarding healthy eating. It’s not surprising that a lot of us are confused about the different types of fats.
Head to the American Heart Association Nutrition Center for guidelines and suggestions (americanheart.org/nutrition)
The simplest, positive change you can make to effectively improve your heart health is to start walking. It’s enjoyable, free, easy, social and great exercise. Check out the Start Walking program to get going with expert advice. (startwalkingnow.org)
