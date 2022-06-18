Happy Father’s Day week to all you guys who are fathers, or are father figures to someone!
June is Men’s Health month. Most of the people in my life are men: My son, my boyfriend and two brothers. Heck, three out of my four dogs are boys.
Having raised a son to manhood, I know it has become harder and harder in today’s world to define what it means to be a man.
It is of course different for everyone. We talk about toxic masculinity, which is not saying that being masculine is “toxic.” What it means, in a nutshell, is that when men are raised to believe they are supposed to be tough, superior or violent, or closed off to their emotions, that narrative creates a culture that is toxic. So for you men, or those of us who love and care for men, how do we change the dynamics to create a healthier environment in which our sons can grow up and men can thrive?
Many traits historically perceived as “masculine,” are positive: Strength, protective nature, provider – all should be should be encouraged in both men and women, in all humans. Our roles in our families have changed over time.
Historically, in general, men tend to die at a younger age than women. It is not necessarily directly correlated to their gender and can often be related to their lifestyle.
Some of the contributors include not going to the doctor for preventative care. Also, having high stress with few stress-relief activities, and also not caring for self.
Now, keep in mind, this is general information.
There may be plenty of you guys out there who practice yoga, eat your broccoli and go to the gym, get your annual exam and know your risk factors, but I’m offering some input fto help those of you not already tapping in to the resources for optimal health.
Here are a few tips for the guys:
Get your annual exam so you know your numbers.
Heart disease is the number one killer of men in the Untied States. One in four men die from heart disease. Approximately a quarter of all heart disease related deaths occur in men 35-65 according to the CDC.
Factors like blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar are important to know and to address any concerning levels.
Find ways to destress.
Most of the ancient yogis were all men. Yoga is one of my favorite de-stressors. Give it a try, you may be surprised how much you enjoy it!
If that is not your cup of tea, try an activity like fishing, golf, or reading a book.
Bodywork is an amazing tool to help one release tension physically, as well as offering a mental relaxation. There are various types of massage and bodywork available.
I practice Vedic Thai Bodywork; also, there is deep tissue and sports massage, Swedish massage, reflexology (foot) massage, and many other modalities.
Bodywork and yoga help the central nervous system move from the sympathetic (fight or flight) mode to the parasympathetic (rest and digest) mode.
Learn about nutrition.
You can teach yourself through resources, or work with someone who can help you meet your nutritional goals.
I work with clients on meal prep to meet their specific needs and goals. Many insurance plans cover dietician services for people diagnosed with specific conditions.
There are also many companies that work with people on improving eating habits. Determine what your goals are and find what works for you.
Check out the online Men’s Health Resource Center
You can find it at www.menshealthresourcescenter.com.
It provides information on a plethora of men’s health issues.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.