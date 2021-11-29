In today’s world, it may be easy for most people to feel they have been wronged in some way, think they have to be nasty to those who think, or look, different than oneself, or to be chronically “fed up,” with work, bills, kid’s schedules, partner’s character flaws, and daily duties.
Stress, in many, many cases, is subjective and causes a lot of health-related problems. Some stress is unavoidable, and even in semi-subjective situations, can be overwhelming, such as someone you love being sick, dealing with untreated mental health symptoms or physically disabling symptoms.
Some jobs are constantly high-workload, quick response and inadequate pay. Some of the situations that cause our stress are real, but it has been proven that when we mindfully shift our thoughts to gratitude versus strife, it can have an authentic positive effect on our health and our lives.
In my own life, I have learned gratitude and forgiveness are two of the most powerful manifestation and healing energies – right up there with love.
I may not have the fanciest house, but I am grateful for my home and the land where I can have my animals and live peacefully and close to nature.
I may not have had the easiest upbringing, being a foster kid for several years, but the life I led gave me empathy for others and leadership skills that help me to help others.
I am always grateful for my son’s health after he survived a traumatic brain injury, and came out of a coma – an event that really put things into perspective of what the worst day of your life could look like and what things don’t really matter in the long run.
Whatever it may be, it is often hard to see the “bless in the mess,” but it truly has been life-affirming.
I am grateful for the work I do each day and for being able to make a modest living. I am grateful for my family, even when they get on my nerves. So many things I am grateful for in life, I could fill pages …
In yoga when we study the philosophies of the limbs of yoga, we learn concepts of nonattachment, meditation, quieting the mind as some of the moral guidelines that can help us to practice gratitude.
When we learn to discipline the mind, we can enhance our ability to experience contentment, which in turn, can improve our overall wellbeing.
By shifting our focus onto gratitude and abundance, it does not mean we have to tolerate legitimate injustice, or that we have to have a faux-positive attitude about everything. What it means is that we are able to see, in many things that bring us suffering we have a choice in it, as well as having a choice in our response to most situations and control our attachment to outcomes.
Here are some tips on how to practice gratitude in your day-to-day life:
Keep a gratitude journal.
Read abundance-focused books, magazines, blogs. I really like the book “Simple Abundance: A Daybook of Comfort and Joy” (and it has a companion journal available).
Pray and meditate in thanks.
Tell people what you are thankful for. Tell your family, your coworkers, the grocery store cashier. Beyond saying “thank you,” say what you are thankful for.
Share your abundance. Donate your time, money, skills to someone who may need a hand up.
When you find yourself in a frustrating situation, try to say out loud or in writing, three things you can find to be grateful for about the situation. For example, stressed at work – shift focus to be grateful for regular income, health insurance, a purpose.
I hope you have a great season of thankfulness and find some ways to implement your own daily gratitude.
Thank you all for reading my column.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
