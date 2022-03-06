As I write my article this week, tomorrow is fat Tuesday, a day of feasting and enjoying fatty foods.
Now you might think that for American’s, every day is that way – that is pretty much is the society we live in.
But Fat Tuesday is a celebration – the feast before Ash Wednesday – for those of us who were raised Catholic or in denominations that observed the holiday. It is the day before Lent begins, with it’s 40 days of sacrifice.
You may wonder what the significance is of 40 days.
I’ve written about this before. Forty days occurs in many stories of transformation, of rebirth.
If you read the Bible, you most likely know that 40 days was the time between Jesus’s resurrection and his ascension to heaven.
Also, Moses, his family, and the animals lived in the ark during the 40 days and nights of rain.
The number 40 is significant in many other other religions.
But, when we’re talking about health and wellness, and transformation in any form, it is believed that it takes about 40 days to transform a habit or change a behavior.
So these 40 days are a really fantastic time to take on something that you want to sacrifice or to change in your life that is some thing you have struggled with in someway.
Maybe for someone it’s a sugar addiction, or soda, or beer or cigarettes. Of course if you can go 40 days without a cigarette, hopefully that is a habit that you break moving forward.
It’s also a great time to start adding in things to move toward behavioral change that will last.
Doing this with a specific timeline, and in honor or in sacrifice to something that matters to you, can help you fully and deeply commit to making a change.
Forty days holds a lot of significance in many different ways from the spiritual, to the esoteric, to biological and neurological.
I encourage you to follow me on Facebook for the next 40 days, and hopefully beyond, starting on Ash Wednesday this week, to open a discussion about your personal transformation.
Yours in health,
– Liz Jones
https://www.facebook.com/ladyliz10
Liz Jones Wellness
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
