Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Variable clouds and becoming windy with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.