Happy Chanukah/Hanukah, Solstice, merry Christmas, happy holidays, peace and blessings to you, no matter what holiday you celebrate and how you share your blessing to others. Wishing you healthy holidays!
I like to start thinking about what the new year will hold this time of year. I am not an advocate of New Year’s “resolutions,” but do like to plan, focus and manifest the life I want to have.
During the holidays I try to go with the flow the best I can and not fall off the wellness wagon too far, but I try to adjust as necessary, like not having parties and dinners I may participate in.
My grown son will be visiting relatives this year over actual Christmas, so our family is celebrating our family holiday early.
Many people are doing more homemade gifts, spending less, or spending differently than other years.
Most people had some increased challenges that come with the holidays whether it is grief of losing someone this year, sadness not being to see your family, or drama because you do, financial stressors, illness, what have you.
I encourage you to spend some time noticing how you are feeling and put in place a “comfort,” to honor the things you face.
For example, having a virtual gathering with family to see their face, sending care packages, or even going through a family photo album. Take care of yourself over this season.
The holidays are not the best time to start a new program, such as a diet, new intense exercise, giving up caffeine or other major life changes, for most people.
I encourage you to focus on stress management and staying on course, being flexible and forgiving, and allowing yourself special treats that are significant for you.
If you choose to indulge over the holidays, here is link to my “healthier cocktails, tips and recipes.
http://lizjones.co/liz-jones-wellness-health/personal-training/recipes/healthier-cocktails/
Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
