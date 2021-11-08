It’s officially fall and the weather goes from 80 and sunny to 30 with rain and back again in a matter of hours.
Maybe your motivation wanes when the weather gets chilly, as we turn back our clocks and daylight hours dwindle. The nice weather days of walk, runs and hikes outside might be less appealing for many who prefer the warm weather.
Or maybe, like me, you live where there are a lot of coyotes and bobcats and taking your dogs for late day or early morning jaunt is not safe without adequate light.
This time of year the trip to the gym after work may seem daunting.
This time of year many folks become less active, or reach for more unhealthy comfort foods, thus causing weight gain, mood disruptions and higher blood sugar levels (or maybe it was that bag of Reese’s peanut butter cups some of you ate when they didn’t get any trick-or-treaters for Halloween- ok, ok, it’s me, I did it!).
Whatever the reason, it’s important that we find a healthy level of activity.
Personally, I like going to the gym to get my most intense workouts, but I also have a house full of fitness equipment so I can train in a pinch or when I just don’t want to leave the house.
I’ve written before about using kettlebells, which can provide a great, full-body training session.
A close cousin of the kettlebell is the medicine ball.
You can get a decent-sized medicine ball for low cost. They are versatile and fun to work with.
I like to do prisoner squats with them (squat with good form, while raising the medicine ball over your head with both hands). You can also do standard squats, bicep curls, overhead tricep extensions.
You can use a medicine ball to enhance your core strengthening routine – hold it while doing situps, crunches, boat pose and twisted boat rows.
You can lay on your stomach and work your core and back by coming into a Superman posture while lifting the medicine ball off the ground.
Another one of my top picks is knee to shoulder twists while holding the medicine ball, then reverse sides.
You can work your shoulders doing a front raise, and pressing the ball above your head for a shoulder press.
Holding the ball with both hands, arms in front of you and make a figure 8 and reverse sides. It is excellent for your final shoulder exercise of your routine and it works so many different angles of the shoulder!
You can use the medicine ball to throw and catch from your chest to another person, or, build power by throwing it against the wall.
Wall sits while holding the medicine ball, with your arms out in front of you, are fantastic to build the legs and glutes and work up one heck of a sweat.
My all-time rockstar move with the medicine ball comes at the end of my workout, while cooling down, stretching and doing relaxation exercises. I place place the medicine ball on my mat and lay on top of it, locating it between my shoulders. It’s amazing how well it can open the chest and shoulders and get deep into the muscles surrounding the scapula, release tension in the neck and improve posture.
For a low cost, the medicine ball very versatile and can be used almost anywhere.
