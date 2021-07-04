In my master’s program in Organizational Leadership and Strategic Management, we talked a lot about strength-based management and appreciative inquiry, the managing art of focus on an employee’s strong suits and skills and building their leadership roles from a positive focus, rather than putting focus on what they are lacking.
The Appreciative Inquiry Model is, as noted, based on the principle that positive organizational futures can be reached through collective involvement and methods that “affirm, compel, and accelerate anticipatory learning” (Cooperrider et al., 2008).
I am a big advocate for organizations using appreciative inquiry as a leadership tool to enhance their employee’s work life, since most of us spend more than 50% of our waking life at our jobs and we should be appreciated for our unique abilities while we are there.
However, that is a column for another day
This week I’d like to focus on how, as individuals, as humans, we should consider this approach with our own goal setting.
For many of us, our focus falls to what is wrong with us, with our body, our habits, our health, our thinking patterns.
Imagine if we apply Appreciative Inquiry theory to ourselves and our personal goal planning.
Think about how your mind typically works – it is drawn to the negative and what is going wrong (without being negative by focusing on our negativity – ironic, I know), thoughts such as, “I am fat,” “I can’t believe I didn’t make it to the gym again,” “why do I always say stupid things in a group?” and so on.
Instead add what you do well
For example, if are a morning person, and have good energy when you wake up, maybe get up 5-10 minutes earlier to take a walk, do meditation, or do a short yoga routine.
Then add to it as it becomes a habit. Say you want to start flossing your teeth more regularly. You brush your teeth daily (I hope), so add in flossing at least three mornings a week. Leave your floss right next to your toothbrush. Once it becomes a habit, add a few more days, and so on.
You may want to increase your fiber intake and you may happen to like broccoli. That preference can be a strength as far as increasing fiber; for example you could order broccoli when you go out to eat, or maybe add a double order. You could add broccoli in things you are cooking.
Start with something you like and are good at, and add to it.
Maybe your goal is to have a healthier social life, but you don’t know where to meet people, but you like singing karaoke – you could add to your strength of enjoying singing by making a goal of going out once a month to a new karaoke venue.
Whatever your goal, start with what you enjoy, what you are good at, or what you have access to and build from there.
Focus on abundance, not lack!
