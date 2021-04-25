In the USA, the average adult working outside of the home works about 40 hours.
For those of us in healthcare, including first responders, as well as other essential workers, we often – and more so in the past year – work a lot of overtime. Many of us spend most of our waking lives working at making a living.
Companies have struggled for years with health care costs for their employees. Individuals who work less than full-time jobs, or work for some smaller companies, or are self-employed may not even have employer provided health insurance. The cost of healthcare goes up and up. Many, even the well insured and adequately employed, struggle to pay copayments for emergency health care and catastrophic health care, or even something as routine as an MRI or CT scan.
When I worked as the wellness coordinator for a moderately large city in Texas, the main purpose of my position was to help employees connect with resources and make healthier choices.
It was one very small step in creating a healthier workplace for employees, but it was a great start. My position at the time was initially grant-funded by the insurance company hired by our organization in an effort to mitigate healthcare costs for employees.
That is a great move for any organization, and every human resources team (or risk management team) should have people dedicated to the health and wellbeing of their employees. I mean, what more directly could “human resources” mean than caring for the humans that work for an organization?
We need to normalize healthy work environments. Health efforts should not be the exception, nor “on the surface” program that does not permeate the lives of the people that make up the organization.
If an organization promotes a “healthy life” initiative but does not create an environment that truly supports healthy employees working toward homeostasis, the effort is feudal and futile.
The company’s focus may be cost mitigation but studies show that healthy, happy employees have a positive impact on the bottom line, both in healthcare costs and in the cost of turnover and training.
Physical health initiatives are a great place to start. Here are some important ways organizations can encourage employee wellbeing:
Appreciative inquiry – “a model that seeks to engage stakeholder in self-determined change.”
Appreciative inquiry models found that organizations move in a direction of the questions most persistently asked, and those questions often were deficit focused.
Appreciative inquiry refocuses attention toward having members of an organization understand and value “the most favorable feature of its culture.”
Strength-based development – much like appreciative inquiry, is essential for individual employee development based on their strengths and accomplishments.
Family focused – FMLA is a good start. But it is important to also have flexibility for people who have children going to school online or who need child care. Also to be considered ar those who care for elderly parents or other loved ones who become suddenly ill. Employers should place a priority on reducing work-caused stress associated with these situations, so that the employees can continue fulfill their work roles, and still be healthier humans.
Autonomy – giving well-trained employees autonomy, as the job permits, to make decisions and apply their own critical thinking is a way employees feel valued and respected, as well as the best way to utilize employees skills.
Flexibility – also, as the job allows. Giving people ownership of their schedules and daily tasks is important to loosen up micromanaging, outdated management and move toward true leadership.
Encourage self-care and self-responsibility. Encouraging employees to participate in self-care and take self-responsibility toward their health and wellbeing, and then offering resources for support, is the only way we will see true change.
Liz Jones is a certified personal trainer. She has been a health and wellness professional for more than 25 years. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
