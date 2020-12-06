This will be the final week in my series on the limbs of yoga. This week I will focus on Ishvara pranidhana — surrender.
For me the practice of surrender is not so much about giving up part of yourself, but more so of giving of yourself. It is about servant leadership and serving your purpose, your calling. It is not about surrendering in the aspect of waving the white flag and giving up in someway. Is it about surrendering yourself over to what you are meant to be doing, your higher purpose. It is about giving yourself to guidance and immersing yourself in that service. It is about surrendering yourself to prayer, to meditation.
It is about surrendering the ego. For example it is about doing work of service without wanting recognition but doing it because you know it is what you are called to do. That does not mean you cannot do that work for a living and be paid to do it but that you do it with a pure heart.
It can be practiced as giving yourself over to your expression through an art form and allowing yourself to create through your art medium.
There are limitless ways you can practice surrender from the well known beginning of the Serenity Prayer accepting the things you cannot change, to the acts of service or sacrifice such as a tithing or donation.
It can be surrendering the busy thoughts in your mind to focus on your breath. It can be as simple as bringing mindfulness to the act of washing your dishes or cleaning your home. This can be looked any actions being given up as a form of surrender to a higher purpose.
Liz Jones
