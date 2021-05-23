With all this excessive rain and the resulting mud, I look forward to spring to start to see the flowers blooming and even more so to get all the fresh vegetables and fruits that grow this time of year.
At Jones Wellness Ranch, we are working to grow some select produce that is all-natural, withh no chemical fertilizers nor pesticides. We also will focus on fresh eggs, as well as melons, watermelon, pumpkins, herbs and raw, local honey.
Healng Food Workshops
As the restrictions begin to ease, I plan to schedule several healing foods workshops, and yoga and wellness workshops and classes. We still have a lot of mud, so we will be waiting until June to check dates for events.
As most of you know, having a plant-strong diet and planning your meals around nutrient-dense ingredients, is one of the best paths to optimal health.
Local Resources
This week I want to share some great local resources with you to get your greens on.
Community Seeds of Lone Oak Farm-to -Families program: fresh produce, dairy and some meat products at no cost to families. They have a drive-through pick-up on Saturdays at the Greenville High School parking lot from 12pm-2pm. Community Seeds can be reached as 702-392-1130.
No sign-up is required; just show up and drive through the line to get boxes with the quality food.
Greenville Farmer’s Market located at 2203 Lee Street every Saturday 8am-12pm features many local food producers, along with arts and crafts.
Good Earth Organic Farm CSA. CSA is Community-supported agriculture where participants are “members.”
Good Earth is a certified organic farm and would require members to put in some work to keep the CSA viable.
Paul Magnuson is the owner. His goal is to create a sustainable organic co-op that is environmentally forward thinking. Paul can be reached at mail@goodearthorganicfarm.com with questions or to get involved.
Plant-Strong Diets, Recipes
Plant-strong diets reduces blood pressure and decreases risk of cancer and heart disease.
Eating nutrient-dense foods, balanced with an active lifestyle can help you to maintain a healthy weight, have better looking skin and has even been shown to help balance hormones.
Here are several recipes I enjoy to get my greens in:
Kale salad
Wash and massage kale with a light coating of olive oil. Massaging kale helps to break down the leaves to make the leafy greens more palatable. Then I add some lemon juice, sea salt and pepper.
I like to add craisins and pecans, shelled sunflower seeds and walnuts. Sometimes I will add shredded cabbage and sliced brussels sprouts. I also like to use a dairy-free poppyseed dressing on my kale salad.
Pan seared Brussel sprouts
So many people grow up not liking vegetables, primarily because they are prepared to be mushy, flavorless or ill prepared.
Brussel sprouts are one of my favorite vegetables when properly prepared.
I used either frozen or fresh veggies and steam them in a pan until they are moderately soft, but never mushy. I use coconut oil at medium heat to brown the sprouts and add Himalayan sea salt.
Once they are almost to the texture I like, I add real maple syrup and cook until the syrup begins to caramelize on the sprouts. SO delicious.
I will often serve them with a pan seared ahi tuna steak for a healthy home cooked meal.
Blue smoothie
Frozen or fresh blueberries, coconut milk, powdered greens or a combination of kale and/or spinach, ½ of a banana and a scoop of Vega vanilla protein powder.
I will often add royal jelly and collagen powder. So good and so easy!
Liz Jones is a certified personal trainer and has been a health and wellness professional for more than 25 years. She owns Liz Jones Wellness, LLC and Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co
