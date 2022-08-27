I’m sad to hear about the passing of beloved Oliva Newton John.
As you may know, ONJ was a breast cancer survivor and a huge advocate in the fight against breast cancer.
This week’s column starts off in her honor and the honor of those who have fought breast cancer.
I’m so excited! This week is the local Bras for the Cause Kickoff for Hunt County which raises money for breast cancer survivors in our community. They will be announcing the theme for this years bra design contest.
I have joined with an amazing group of local ladies and gentlemen to be a part of Troupe De’ Lish. The dance troupe will be putting on a fundraiser performance on Oct. 1 at the Texan Theater to raise money to sponsor our bra that we will be designing. All the money, minus production costs, will go to help our local survivors. It’s such a fantastic group of creative, fun and festive people bringing a touch of sass and a lot of class to entertain our fans for a great cause.
In other wellness news, there’s a lot going on out here at Jones Wellness Ranch too.
I am hosting a fundraising yoga event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Heritage Park Pavilion on Washington Street (the street behind the farmers market) in Greenville.
The fundraiser is the Down Dog Yoga Fundraiser. My regular readers may know I have several (4) rescue or rehomed dogs.
Manny the shepherd/husky mix rescue dog went missing this past month after jumping over our fence and was not found for six days. When he re-appeared he was missing most of his paw and rear leg that had been caught in a trap. When he returned he was emaciated and dehydrated.
Manny had surgery to have the leg amputated Aug. 9. He is recovering well.
Manny started out life in a very rough situation and several of his siblings did not make it. He was badly in need of nutrition and needed lots of love.
Manny came to our home in October last year, and he just turned one year old last month.
He’s a survivor!
Manny spends his days playing with the other dogs, barking at coyotes and helping watch the goats during the day. He loves to play with his toys and plays tug-o-war with his dog brothers and sister and loves to wrestle with the other dogs.
Manny’s favorite activities include getting his head and belly rubbed, and meal time is his all-time favorite time of day.
Liz will be offering a yoga workshop on Sept. 10 to raise funds to pay for Manny’s surgery.
We appreciate all the care and support from family, friends and community members in the search for Manny and in his recovery.
Jones Wellness Ranch is also emerging out of the pandemic restrictions and beginning to hold in person classes again!
Fall yoga classes start Wednesday Sept. 14!
Text Liz Jones at 715-684-9297 to get the registration link to save your spot. *
Watch for additional classes and for yoga teacher CEU workshops coming soon!!
Have a great week!
* Liz’s bio: 500 RYT, 200 ERYT, YACEP (CEU provider).
Yoga Alliance registered
Trained in Trauma-informed yoga and assisted yoga and bodywork.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.