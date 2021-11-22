Self-defense has been on my mind lately. As a result, I have looked up some statistics.
Violent victimization includes rape or sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault.
Based on data from the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS), the decrease in violent victimization was driven primarily by a decline in assault.
The rate of simple assault declined from 13.7 per 1,000 in 2019 to 10.7 per 1,000 in 2020, and the rate of aggravated assault declined from 3.7 to 2.9 per 1,000. The decline in aggravated assault drove the decrease in violent crime, excluding simple assault, from 2019 (7.3 per 1,000) to 2020 (5.6 per 1,000).
The rates of rape or sexual assault or robbery did not change between 2019 and 2020.
Ironically, the rates lowered for assault in 2020 when more people were staying home.
I bring this up not to be a fearmonger, but because this week I was having a conversation about self-defense modalities and the importance of confidence in self-protection.
First, I want to say, confidence is not a guarantee of safety.
Everybody should take some form of self-defense class from a professional trainer at some point in their lives.
“EVERYBODY” includes your 80-old-mother, your cousin with down syndrome, your children, the big, buff guy at the gym, people who participate in social work, folks who going to schools, the grocery store, the hair salon, first responders and YOU.
Wherever you live, wherever you work, whatever your physical situation is, self-defense teaches not only the “moves” to keep you safe, it teaches confidence, which is invaluable.
I am not promoting violence, in fact, the opposite. Everyone should learn self-defense to ward off the chance of a violent encounter. If they find themselves in an unavoidable situation, self-defense can help diminish casualty.
Even better, I encourage people to train in martial arts. From a fitness and health perspective, many martial arts are an amazing workout that can help keep your body in top condition.
Martial arts burns calories and fat, builds muscle, improves flexibility, and increases heart health – all the top contenders in the fitness family favorites.
In the past I have trained in various arts including wu chien pai, Shotokan, tai kwon do, tai chi, and I have done some Qi Gong.
I have done some training in boxing with my partner who was a Golden Gloves boxer back in the day. By no means do I feel like I am well trained; and, have been sporadic in my practices over the years.
Recently I was missing martial art trainingso I began taking Muay Thai (Thai kickboxing) for several weeks prior to having a surgery that required me to stop for a while.
One thing I noticed in all the varieties of training is, that in each art, you own your power, learn awareness and reaction, and learn respect.
This time of year, as people are doing more shopping, being more distracted by their ‘to do’ lists, and are back out in public more, it is an important to be mindful of one’s surroundings and apt in self-awareness.
Area programs offer self-defense skills.
There is a program for women only offered in Greenville: RAD Rape Aggression Defense System, taught by a trained police officer.
Zero Dojo, outside of Royse City, has a variety of classes from Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, MMA, Muay Thai, and self-defense.
Other local dojos offer a variety of styles of martial art programs and boxing.
I’m thinking about starting my own study again.
If you are looking for a great, loving gift idea for someone you care about consider the gift of empowerment. An opportunity for self-care is one of the most thoughtful things you could give.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at
LizJones.co.
