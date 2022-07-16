One thing that has been very important to me in my career, both in a social worker capacity, and in a health and wellness professional capacity, is to be inclusive in my services.
That means doing my best to make resources accessible to those who seek them.
Part of addressing the unmet needs of a community is to look at the health equity in the area. Are there equitable access and opportunities for everyone in the community who may seek it?
According to ACE, the American Council of Exercise the five pillars of health equity and access include: economic stability, education, social and community context, health and health care and neighborhood environment.
This means that when look at our community, whether it local, county-wide, state-wide, national or international, we ask if the people we serve have equal access in the areas listed above.
It is important that anyone who seeks services should feel they are offered inclusive services.
I am working to build my yoga studio and am looking for options to make it more accessible to those of all abilities.
I am hoping to procure funds to build a wheelchair ramp, and to install at some point, an accessible bathroom.
As community providers and as leaders, we need to break down the barrier to access health and wellness resources. We need to explore the obstacles people in our community face, so that we can collaborate with the people we serve.
The client is always the expert on themselves – on their specific needs and barriers.
Some of the training I have that helps me to be a client-focused and inclusive trainer and yoga teacher is my experience working with people diagnosed with various disabilities from physical restraints, to severe, persistent mental health diagnoses.
I have also worked with people from all age groups including children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens.
I’ve trained and taught yoga to people of all shapes and sizes.
I became a trauma-informed trained yoga teacher and social worker and I try my best to address the person-specific needs. The first thing we need to so when assisting someone to reach their goals is to listen.
If you are someone who has a barrier, it is important to make your voice heard.
I saw recently that the Texas Office of Disability Services is having a stakeholder meeting on August 1st.
I encourage those of you who are diagnosed with a disability of any kind, or if you are a caregiver or service provider to someone who is so diagnosed, to sign up. Be a part of developing the Independence Plan.
A link is available to sign up tfor in-person or online participation for the day long summit.
https://hhsccoordination.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_74otK36H2dQEluK?jfefe=new
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.