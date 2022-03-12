March is National Nutrition Month and it is a really good time to shift your focus to having a nutritionally dense eating plan.
As a nutritionist and fitness professional, I have been an advocate for nutritionally dense eating, rather than a mindset of deprivation. What that means is eating a variety of foods to meet the needs of your body. If I’m going to eat something, in most cases, I’m going to make something, order something or buy something that has a lot of nutritional bang for my buck.
For example, I often will add riced veggies or blended veggies to dishes that otherwise may not have as many vitamins or varieties of vegetables in a dish.
For example, it is easy to add additional veggies to most tomato-based sauces – veggies like cauliflower which takes on the stronger flavorings of the tomato and spices, or add choppedbroccoli.
I use hummus to add to “creamy” dishes like stroganoff. When making deviled eggs, use a mashed avocado, mustard, and sometimes a scoop of hummus with the egg yolks and a dash of power-packed cayenne on top of the eggs, rather than using a mayonnaise-based filling.
I use raw, local honey in most recipes in place of white sugar. Honey is still a carbohydrate, and it’s important that anyone with diabetes or other glucose sensitive conditions be mindful of carbohydrates in whatever form they are ingested.
Raw honey is packed with benefits. It helps with allergies, contains enzymes, and is full of antioxidants. It is antibacterial, antifungal, can help digestion, and it has a lower glycemic index that white sugar.
There are tons of ways you can add nutrition to your favorite meals.
For more ideas, visit my website www.lizjones.co and look for “recipes.”
I also teach a class (or used to teach it, since it’s been a minute since I’ve taught) Focus on Healthy Eating, which I offer in corporate wellness settings and have taught with clients in clinical settings.
You can also find good meal planning resources on eatright.org. For plant based recipes, check Engine 2 diet and plantstrongfoods.com. Two more of my favorites for plant-based recipes are toscareno.com and Vega.com.
I’m including one of my favorite recipes with this column. Enjoy!
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at
LizJones.co.
