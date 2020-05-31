Disclaimer: This is not medical advice, if you are struggling with a medical condition I cannot diagnose nor treat medical issues. Please see your medical care provider.
I know so many people who struggle with chronic pain. From migraines and severe neurological concerns, to people like my 30-year-old son who has a traumatic brain injury and has pain throughout his entire body from the accident causing it, to people who have fibromyalgia and so many people who have undiagnosed issues.
So many things can affect us – from the weather, to allergy season, to the things that we eat in the inflammation in her body.
We also respond to stress, physical activity or lack thereof, the amount of sleep either too much or too little.
This is one of the reasons that, long ago, I started practicing yoga. I had neck and shoulder pain and severe hemiplegic migraines. Practicing yoga help me manage pain and reduce stress. I still struggle with neck and shoulder pain and, at times, it keeps me from doing the thing I need to be doing the most: My yoga practice, getting on the mat.
For me I find it ebbs and flows. At times I feel energized and I need to attempt to be as active as I can and do things that I want to as well I am able. And then I will go through an “ebb” phase where my energy is zapped and my body hurts, whether it is caused by hormonal changes, allergy season, or weather. It makes it hard to get the physical activity at the gym or to do yoga, and the things I need to do to feel good.
I’m writing about this now because it’s been on my mind a lot, I’ve had a chronic shoulder issue that many days has kept me from doing my fitness training that I want to be doing, and has caused sleep disruption which has kept me from having the energy I need to feel motivated to get things done. And I write about this because I know so many of you struggle with similar concerns.
It is hard to know when to put yourself through an episode of chronic pain versus to get rest when you need it. It’s important to distinguish what is causing pain and what helps relieve specific issues. Sometimes it’s good to find alternatives to what you may have as a goal for that day. For example maybe you decided that during your stay at home time you were going to start jogging in the morning, but you woke up with pain that would make it from difficult to outright painful to jog. On those days, maybe you are able to go for a walk, or do a gentle yoga practice.
The thing that I see the most, however; is people said the chronic pain or chronic fatigue they are struggling with keeps them from doing any of the things that they need to do to feel better.
They feel bad, have pain or feel too petite, and fall down the rabbit hole – unable to bring themselves back out.
I encourage you that if you’re struggling, if you have chronic pain, chronic fatigue, or if you’re struggling emotionally. please let the people who care about you know. And if you know someone struggling and unable to get themselves started again, reach out to them. Offer to help get them started, go for a walk with them, or help them find resources to help them get back up out of that rabbit hole and on the way to optimal health.
It has been my experience that often times the thing that is most missing for people is the feeling of support. Especially during this time in our world, many people are feeling isolated and alone.
You can still be a support to someone, while aligning with physical distancing as necessary. Sometimes it’s that moment of encouragement that can be that first step, just that small amount of heading in the right direction to help them get back into the flow.
Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
