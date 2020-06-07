The more that there is to write about, the harder it becomes to know what I want to write about.
As I write my column this week I am truly feeling a loss for words.
I feel stuck. What to focus on, what to write about, when there are so many things that seem so much more important in the world changing moment to moment, day to day.
I was putting off writing, just not knowing how to put into words the giant hole we are all collectively feeling, as if our soul has been ripped from our body and our heart waits to know what is next before taking it’s next beat.
Then I saw a post from one of my friends back up north. Bob is a minister and his wife Jayne is as well. They’re actually ministers in two different religions and Jayne went to the same high school with me.
Jayne and Bob are dear to my heart because they connected me with my soulmate, OK, my soul dog, Murphy, who passed last year. Bob and Jayne are lovely people. They are advocates for peace, they promote love, they work with patients in their final days to bring them comfort and calm.
Here is Bob’s post that moved me:
I am so downhearted tonight, I can’t even imagine stepping out the door in the morning. But I will. So in the depths of my despair, I turn to the words of the woman I believe God looks like on the good days: Toni Morrison.
‘This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.’
Those words of Toni Morrison ring true with message of hope and more of strength. We need to remember the strength of a lion does not come from its roar.
We can love our country and honor flag and still mourn for a loss of unity, a loss of being “United” states.
We can hold our breath for the police, the first responders, who two weeks ago many were thanking for protecting us.
For my little brother, who although he is 41 and 6-4, and a father of three, and a grandfather to a beautiful little girl, he is still my baby brother and he is out there being deployed to riots were people are throwing fireworks and bricks at him as he put his life on the line to protect the citizens in the city he serves.
We can shed tears for all the young boys who do not feel a sense of safety and security because of the color of their skin.
And for all of their mothers and fathers, so many friends of mine with children of color, having that extra layer of concern when their children go out into the world. There is a quote that says “good people will do good things because they are good people. Good people do bad things because they are human.”
Find something positive and productive to make your voice hear and remember lions don’t need to roar.
Wishing you wellness.
Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
