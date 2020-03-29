Ihad a lot of anxiety today. I’ve been trying to stay as positive as possible in the current state of affairs but I am someone who feels things very deeply or shuts myself off.
I’ve been afraid to cry because I’m always afraid if I start I may never stop. Today, I cried a little, and I stopped.
Still, feeling anxious, as is everyone, just not knowing what is to come next, so I found a few things that helped today.
I worked all day and got a lot done. I found I had to shut off the computer, and I turned off the light in the room I set my laptop in (I have an office at home, too, but today was working at my table) because I kept wandering back in to do “one more thing,” because I was feeling anxious and I don’t like anything on TV well enough to lose myself or distract myself in a show, and I didn’t have the attention left after working all day to immerse myself in a book.
I decided I needed to find things that were hopeful and future-focused in some way.
I put “Treehouse Masters” on the TV, because I love to watch that show to imagine that I will manifest Pete and his crew to come build me my dream tree house at Jones Wellness Ranch, complete with a wheelchair ramp so I can teach Inclusive Yoga in the trees.
It’s a great show to have on for some company without having to watch with my full attention.
I started my crockpot with some beef bones to make some immune-boosting broth.
I sat down and ordered some of my beekeeping equipment that I need for this season, because even though I’m feeling nervous, I know there is hope for the future.
I know all of my goals, dreams and chores still deserve my attention.
So for me, ordering my new beehive was an act of therapy for me, a small gesture to myself that the future is bright.
So, right now I know some of you are feeling scared, some of you are in denial, and some of you are in your toilet paper fort building your compound.
I want to let you know, that no matter the flavor of Kool-Aid that you drink, you are not alone, and we should plan for our future. I hope you will find one thing to do today to help heal yourself or heal the Earth.
Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, offering yoga, personal training and corporate wellness programs in Hunt and Rockwall counties. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co.
