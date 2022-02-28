So Christmas jingle is over, the post-holiday jiggle is here. New Year celebrations have passed, Valentine’s Day chocolates have been eaten, and the dread-pirate holiday season is over.
If you are a regular reader, you know I’m an advocate for accepting and loving our bodies in whatever state they are currently in. Part of loving your body is respecting it.
If you are like me and have indulged in more dark chocolate, and maybe a few more sweet cocktails than usual, over the holidays – your pants may be a little tight.
So now it’s time to reach down deep and find the oomph to get up and go again.
However, motivation is not what gets you to your goals, it’s discipline.
I admit over the holidays, it is so easy to lose all semblance of discipline. It’s time to show up and do the work.
There is a quote or a meme out there that says something like, “don’t be disappointed you didn’t achieve what you didn’t put the work in to accomplish.”
I think that falls true in so many cases of health and fitness goals.
Admittedly, even as a yoga teacher and trainer, it often happens that at times I think about yoga and fitness more regularly than I PARTICIPATE in yoga and fitness!
And while I live a good fitness lifestyle by most standards, I fall off the wagon. Other times I fall under the wagon and get dragged through a field… just kidding! But I have had extended periods of time that my less healthy habits creep into regular activities, and my gym and yoga routines fall by the wayside, as I let work, social life or general human distractions get in the way of living my best life. So, how do we get on track?
For me, the first step is to get mindful about it.
As I mentioned before, discipline, not motivation is often the key factor to success. I have all kinds of “motivation,” but at times lack discipline.
So rather than having a mocha in the morning, I’ll start to shift back to my black coffee and coconut milk in the morning.
I’ll add back in my probiotics that gradually became less and less regular over a couple months, and even things like tongue scraping and flossing, both of which enhance my mindfulness of living a healthy lifestyle tend to slip away during times of chaos.
Then, I will make an extra mindful effort to get at least 10-15 minutes of yoga in the morning, get a better night’s sleep and get to my gym routine at least 3-4 days a week.
It’s when I try to do everything at once that I tend to crash and burn.
I know I have a busy “day job,” so I need to set goals that allow flexibility. I do not want to adopt a mindset of “all or nothing” or , “100% or screw it” way of thinking.
I’d love to hear from you about how you get back on track after a break or a setback.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.