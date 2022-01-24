At this time of year those pesky New Year’s Resolutions start to fall by the wayside, the gym starts to clear out a little, and I am able to go work out using the machines and equipment I want to use.
If you are one of the people who decided you wanted to set a new year resolution and have not followed through, let me be the first to tell you, it’s okay.
I don’t do “New Year’s Resolutions” for several reasons.
First, I do not believe the first of the year is when you need to put undue pressure on yourself.
Instead, the new year is when you need to shift your focus more to self-care as a whole, not giving yourself a longer “to do,” list.
Second, although I’m sure I’ve titled challenges over the years “New Year, New You,” I, like every other person, have evolved over time and realize language is power. The language we use with ourselves and with others makes a difference.
You do not need a “New You!” You are a human being, ever evolving, ever changing, ever-flawed and ever-perfect – all wrapped into one.
Perfect, not in the sense of the ideal image of all aspects, but perfect in our own-ness, our individual being and in being worthy of love. Being perfectly you.
When I write that, I don’t intend to come across as flowery. I had a cringe moment of imagining myself saying the last few sentences in the voice of Glenda the Good Witch. Ick. That’s not how I mean it.
I mean it as you (or me), the collective “we,” with our breakouts, hormonal imbalances, physical features, health challenges, roll of fat under the bra strap or on the belly, our lip line, our bust line, the size of our pants, or the size of our feet, the busy brain, our lateness, or our obsessively earliness, the anxiety ridden thoughts, whatever you (or I) face that we somehow decide is, “bad,” or not right. We are still perfectly human.
That said, shifting our mindset into, “I am worthy of love, just as I am, right in this moment,” can support us in setting goals that are from a place of self-love, rather than self-hate.
This is a wonderful time to look at what is not serving us in our lives and to clear out the clutter physically and mentally.
Start with one tiny thing, like a junk drawer, or a laundry pile, or your email inbox. Stop for just a minute and pick the one thing.
I took the Christmas stockings off my fireplace mantle for my one symbolic thing. It can be related to the specific thing you want to focus on, but it doesn’t have to be.
The important thing is just clearing some mental space, release something that is not serving you. It can even be a hot Epsom salt bath, with a little baking soda and lavender, to symbolically “cleanse your body and release toxins.
Then you can begin to decide what is one thing you can do to do just a little better for yourself?
Take time to think about what you deserve to be just a little improved, just a little healed.
A good way to think about this is, “on a scale of 1-10 how would I rate my current experience?” Then decide how you could move up one number.
I’ll use the example of weight loss, since that is a common area of frustration for many people. So, let’s say, I decided my original New Years Resolutin was, “I am going to lose 20 pounds.”
Okay, the first thing I am going to do is go back to the beginning and shift my mindset. Rather than “losing 20 pounds because I am flawed and I need to change to look better,” I am going to remember, “I am worthy of self-love, right now, right the way I am, with this pant-size, at this weight, with whatever I ate this morning, this week, this year… whatever…. “
Next, since I am worthy of self-love, I’ll ask myself on a scale of 1-10, how do am I experiencing my physical activity level (just pick one thing, not everything together like activity level, nutrition, stress management, time management, blah, blah, blah).
So, I’m going to say, right now, I would give my physical activity level a 6. I could do a little better to feel a little better; I could do worse, and that’s okay.
Then I think, “what would it take for me to move to a 7 on my physical activity?”
I could commit to 30 minutes more of yoga each week. That feels like something I can do because I deserve to honor my body just a tiny bit more.
Then I can continue on my journey with a feeling of self-care, rather than the self-deprecating way many of us have been taught to think.
That doesn’t mean you can’t have the ultimate goal of a pant size or lowered blood pressure, or whatever is the “thing” – that just means you are going to work toward your goals from a place of care.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.