At this time in our world where we have all experienced such a pivotal and massive change in how the world exists, we have all gone through transformative time. Whether we feel like being at home more has been a blessing or a burden, no matter what the situation is changed us. As things start to open back up and we need to decide what we find vital versus what we find we can go without will have changed for most of us.
Whether we continue to self isolate, wear a mask, avoid public settings or whether we decide we are going out into the community and want to go about our business without caution, we all are making choices as to what is important to us with every decision that we make. One thing that is a regular part of my self-care plan pre-COVID concerns is getting regular bodywork. Not being able to have my regular wellness regime wreaked a bit of havoc on my personal wellness. I’ve had increased chronic pain and more trouble sleeping.
I’ve always believed the body work whether it is massage, Thai bodywork, reflexology or other modalities is a necessity not a luxury. Granted there are many people that may not have a budget for self-care. Again, I believe it is something that is absolutely vital for everyone. Some form of physical release to the stress and tension we carry in her body. During a crisis whether it is a collective crisis as we have all been through, or whether it is a personal crisis such as losing a loved one, a divorce, or work stress, pain becomes more exasperating during times of high stress. Emotional pain amplifies our physical pain.
So as things open back up bodywork has become a more vital service. We now need to all exercise a bit more diligence because it is not only face to face but in many cases it is hand to body. I will be opening back up for Vedic tie Bodyworks sessions after the Fourth of July, pending no additional turn of events that changes the level of exposure risk or community spread danger.
Bodywork and massage both have lots of supporting scientific evidence to increasing mental health, reducing stress, helping with chronic pain, helping with weight loss and overwhelming evidence supporting that massage and bodywork can help us get to a point of homeostasis.
I have several resources for in-home massage and chair massage for employees, as well as an in studio massage therapist by appointment. And I am available on weekends for Beta Chi Bodyworks sessions, which is a different modality than massage, it is sometimes called assisted yoga and is a session on a large Thai food time type mat using various techniques for extremely deep release.
I hope you and your families are all staying safe and staying well. Wishing you wellness.
Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
