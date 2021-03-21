Many people who work in social work environments may have heard of ACEs, which stands for Adverse Childhood Experiences.
Studies show that those who experience trauma, neglect and dysfunction in childhood can suffer negatively from it throughout their lives. To overcome those effects takes knowledge and putting in the work.
Premature Death
The American Journal of Preventive Medicine did a study showing adverse childhood experiences and household dysfunction are a leading cause of premature death in adults.
It finds that childhood trauma can take 20 years off of someone’s life. A traumatic childhood has been shown to increase risk of heart disease, anxiety, depression, and risk-taking behaviors.
This does not mean that people who had a difficult upbringing cannot be successful, productive, health and happy, but it does increase their health hazards.
ACE factors
I’ve written before about adverse childhood experiences, known as the ACE factors. I have seen the cycle of violence and trauma effect so many people.
Take actions to heal
So, what can you do? Having a rough childhood does not have to be a life sentence for bad health.
I often write about the study of epigenetics and how our bodies are predisposed to certain things.
But also important is to what we expose our mind, body, and spirit. Those exposures can greatly sway our outcomes, whether positive or negative.
A quote I like says, “Trauma is not your fault, but healing is your responsibility.” So how can we get past the hand we were dealt and move forward to living the best quality of life we are able?
Physical health
First, we can do is arm ourselves with knowledge. Know your history and how it affects you. Take the ACE quiz. Know your numbers. Your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar are all things you should have checked regularly.
You should check your weight occasionally, but I am not a fan of daily weighing. It is a marker to watch, but not an end-all determination of your health. Your other biometrics are far more accurate measures of your overall health and wellness.
I go for an annual exam and get a full blood workup, and I give blood every 60 days or so where they check my blood pressure, iron, and cholesterol. I try to stay on top of anything that might be creeping up to an unhealthy level.
Implementing positive lifestyle choices is also important. Focus on healthy meals andnutrient dense foods – not on dieting. Give your body the fuel you need and the things your body responds well to.
Emotional/mental health
Practicing stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation and low-impact cardiovascular exercise can help to mitigate your predisposed concerns.
Trauma-informed yoga and restorative yoga are one of my favorite things to facilitate for clients who have been through known traumas such as abuse, sexual assault, or other emotional distress.
We can best help ourselves by growing our knowledge and self-acceptance. We need to be kind and forgiving to ourselves, understanding the underlying factors that may show up in less-than-impressive ways in our lives.
This does not mean we need to lay blame for our faults, but it does mean we need to find an awareness of the root cause of self-defeating behaviors and begin to take steps toward our own healing.
Helping others
We can help others by also keeping in mind that people are ALL dealing with things we can’t see, and often don’t know about. They, too, should be given grace, along with self-responsibility for their decisions and actions.
And we can help prevent ACEs by recognizing that world peace begins at home. We need to helps lessesn adverse experiences for children.
We cannot protect our children from all the sadness and suffering in the world, but we can protect them from abuse, learned hatred, and predatory behaviors in the home. If we see abuse or neglect, we can report it. If we know someone who needs help, we can connect them to resources to first stop the exploitation, abuse or manipulation of children and youth.
Children’s Advocacy Center
I’d like to give a shout out to my friends at the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in Greenville.
They are a wonderful resource for children and families in our community. They provide families with resources and information to help end abuse and to help children who may have been victimized.
You can learn more at:
Liz Jones is a personal trainer and sheowns Liz Jones Wellness, LLC and Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville.
