Many people who work in social work environments may have heard of ACEs, Adverse Childhood Experiences.
The American Journal of Preventive Medicine did a study showing Adverse Childhood Experiences and Household Dysfunction are a leading cause of premature death in adults. Here is the article:
https://www.ajpmonline.org/article/S0749-3797(98)00017-8/abstract
The study shows effects from childhood trauma can take 20 years off someone’s life. Having a traumatic childhood has been shown to increase your risk of heart disease, anxiety, depression and risk-taking behaviors.
This does not mean that people who had a difficult upbringing cannot be successful, productive, health and happy, but it does increase their health hazards.
I’ve written before about the ACE factors and how our childhood experiences affect our long-term health. In my career, I have seen the cycle of violence and trauma impact so many people.
You can take the ACE quiz here:
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2015/03/02/387007941/take-the-ace-quiz-and-learn-what-it-does-and-doesnt-mean
So, what can you do? Having a rough childhood does not have to be a life sentence for bad health. I often write about the study of epigenetics and how not only are our bodies predisposed to certain things, but what we expose our body, mind, and spirit to can greatly sway our outcomes, whether positive or negative. There is a quote I like, “Trauma is not your fault, but healing is your responsibility.” So how can we get past the hand we were dealt and move forward to living the best quality of life we are able?
The first thing we can do is arm ourselves with knowledge. Know your history and how it affects you. Take the ACE quiz. Know your numbers. Your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar are all things you should have checked regularly. I believe you should check your weight occasionally but am not a fan of daily weighing. I do think it is a marker to watch, but not an end-all determination of your health. Your other biometrics are far more accurate measures of your overall health and wellness.
I go for an annual exam with my doctor and get a full blood workup done, and I give blood every 60 days or so where they check my blood pressure, iron, and cholesterol. I try to stay on top of anything that might be creeping up to an unhealthy level.
Implementing positive lifestyle choices is also important. Focus on healthy meals and nutrient dense foods — not on dieting. Making sure you give your body the fuel you need, and things that satisfy you and your body responds well to.
Practicing stress-relieving activities like yoga, meditation and low-impact cardiovascular exercise can help to mitigate your predisposed concerns. Trauma-informed yoga and restorative yoga are one of my favorite things to facilitate for clients who have been through known traumas such as abuse, sexual assault, or other emotional distress.
We can best help ourselves by growing our knowledge and self-acceptance. Then we need to be kind and forgiving to ourselves, understanding the underlying factors that may show up in less-than-impressive ways in our lives.
This does not mean we need to lay blame for our faults, but it does mean we need to find an awareness of the root cause of self-defeating behaviors and begin to take steps toward our own healing.
We can help others by also keeping in mind people are all dealing with things we can’t see and often don’t know about – they too should be given grace, along with self-responsibility for their decisions and actions.
And we can help prevent things that may cause ACEs, first by knowing world peace begins at home and working toward creating lives for children with fewer adverse experiences. We cannot protect our children from all the sadness and suffering in the world, but we can protect them from abuse, learned hatred, and predatory behaviors in the home.
If we see abuse or neglect, we can report it. If we know someone who needs help, we can connect them to resources to first stop the exploitation, abuse or manipulation of children and youth.
I’d like to give a shout out to my friends at the CAC, Children’s Advocacy Center in Greenville. They are a wonderful resource for children and families in our community and can provide families with resources and information to help end abuse and to help children who may have been victimized.
My friend Jewel is a fellow yoga teacher and is trained in trauma-informed yoga and other methodologies. She is an amazing yoga teacher, trained by one of my teachers, Toni Farris. She is doing her part to make the world a better place for children.
Jewel is hosting a yoga fundraiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center in Hunt County. For a $25 (or more) donation to the CAC at 7 a.m. on Sept. 17, you can participate in her online trauma-informed yoga class. You can sign up and make a donation at:
https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/hunt-county-childrens-advocacy-center-hunt-county-rape-crisis-center-inc
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
