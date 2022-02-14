This week is Valentines Day. Although I like to get flowers, gifts, and be “wined and dined,” that is not the reason I love Valentine’s Day.
I actually prefer to celebrate V Day differently by doing things throughout the month that celebrate “coupledom” with my beloved, things celebrate our life together, that honor ourselves as individuals and ourselves as we come together.
An example: going for bodywork together, since we are both bodyworkers, and it’s nice to get some healing time when we are together and not working on someone else. Also I’m the one who buys things like really good Sketchers shoes because his feet hurt) or plan an outing together like going to Crystal Gayle in a few months, because she is one of his old-time favorites.
My most favorite thing about valentine’s day is what it is supposed to be about, true human love, not necessarily romantic love.
When my son was young we started a program with our dog Jasmine “Animals helping Elders and Others,” and we would regularly go to our local nursing home to visit and bring her to engage with the residents.
On Valentines Week, we would often go, and I would read the story of St. Valentine. I would not that in folklore, St. Valentine was marrying soldiers secretly to their beloveds, not because of romantic love as much as it was to prevent them from going to war, and in an effort for peace.
The story goes that the Roman Emperor banned all marriage during wartime, so the soldiers would be more frustrated, angry and more deadly in battle. St. Valentine performed marriages in secret and was martyred for his rebellion.
This Valentine’s Day,I am celebrating peace and love by offering a free heart-centered yoga session out at Jones Wellness Ranch. We will be doing a gentle flow and restorative class to celebrate the hearts of the peacemakers, the healers and the heroes in our community.
It is free to all who meet the “guidelines” and open to anyone else who would like to attend and make a free-will donation to the Children’s Advocacy Center to support the work they do to heal hearts and families in our community.
NEW DATE (since some fool scheduled the super bowl at the same time as my original event).
Heart-centered Yoga on Sunday February 20 at 6:30pm at Liz Jones Wellness Jones Wellness Ranch.
This will be a trauma-informed, gentle heart-opening flow and restorative yoga session, followed by heart-centered meditation. All levels welcome. Free to social workers, volunteers, CASA, CAC staff and first responders. Bring a friend, bring your partner, bring your kid.
Free-will donations accepted and will go to Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center.
Pre-registration required. Text 715-684-9297 for the registration link. Limit 12 participants.
Please join me to celebrate the hearts of the healers, the heroes and hand holders in our community. Wine, cocktails (over 21) and tea will be served following class.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at
LizJones.co.
