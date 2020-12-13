During the cooler months, we start to go inside more, literally and figuratively.
We start to bundle up and hunker down in our homes, and, this year, with COVID sending many of us into hibernation through spring, summer and fall, many are either already fatigued by the isolation, or worse, have fallen down the rabbit hole and having trouble getting momentum for “normal,” activities, or maybe some of both.
So then comes our winter, where the days get shorter, the daylight leaves us before the end of the workday and with it comes the mourning of our connection to family and friends over the holidays.
Or we go about our business, truly in the dark, and take the risk of being exposed to an unseen darkness. This is a season of joy and gratitude that is dimmed by the overhanging cloud of the muted light of our collective spirit.
From a wellness perspective, we need to consider how we can use the introversion of our lives to reflect, rest, and grow and then to add light, “heat,” and energy back to our lives, to begin to rise like the sunshine of a spring day.
Winter Solstice is the darkest day of the year. It is a time of celebration in most cultures and symbolizes death and rebirth and new beginnings or a fresh start.
In yoga we utilize Sun Salutations “Surya Namaskar” as a greeting to the day.
On the Solstice, many practice a series of 108 sun salutations to welcome back the sun. The number 108 is significant in many spiritual practices. On mala beads and prayer beads such as the Rosary, there are 108 beads to guide prayer and meditation.
Many religious texts, including the Holy Bible, reflect a series of 108 chapters or mentions of particular words and phrases, and it is believed there are 108 steps to enlightenment. The phrase “to forgive” is said to be used 108 times in the Bible.
In my religious studies I read there are 108 paths to God. The Buddhists believe there are 108 feelings, 108 earthly desires, 108 lies humans tell and 108 delusions.
Here is some yoga nerd trivia I learned as well — the diameter of the sun is 108 times the diameter of the earth. I could write an entire series on the spiritual and meta (transformational) connection and connotations of the number 108.
We use sun salutations to build heat in our bodies by doing the Vinyasa (flow) of asanas (poses). We connect the flow of the breath to the flow of the movement of our body.
Sun Salutations held us to create movement and release to let go, lengthen and release energy such as tight muscles, emotional stagnant energy.
We can use this season in our lives to introspect what it is we want to “move,” to get unstuck and symbolically use the solstice (or any other time you feel is appropriate for you such as a birth, new year or even just a Sunday because you feel it is what you need) to begin to heat up, to stay energized through the cooler temperatures, to rise like the Sun.
I will be hosting an online karma yoga class to bring in the Solstice on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
If you are interested in participating, you can send me a comment on Facebook with your email or send me a text to 715-684-9297 and I will send out a link for the session which will include some interactive education about the topic, followed by a gentle Vinyasa class appropriate for all levels of experience and most levels of ability, and a relaxation exercise.
I wish you all warmth, health and peace through this holiday season.
Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
