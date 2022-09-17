As fall is upon us, I’m getting excited as I finally have some pumpkins popping up.
I have gourds from last season that I dried. I plan to make some maracas and birdhouses with them for the fall.
Also, a new fitness and wellness season is upon us. Fall days are great to to go outside to get a walk in, or go for a run, or do my boxing workouts in my outdoor gym in the woods.
Pumpkin recipes, soups and ciders are in the cauldron.
One of my favorite spices is turmeric. It pairs very well with curry, and I have a favorite recipe for curried pumpkin soup! You can make it vegan or add your favorite lean protein and have a hearty, healthy, power packed meal. I’m including the recipe with this column.
I also make a delicious dark chocolate pumpkin pie that is loaded with nutrition and tastes amazing!
Pumpkin seeds are loaded with fiber and vitamins. They typically require slow chewing, which helps with mindful eating.
Pumpkin is filled with potassium and magnesium which can help with digestion and sleep. Antioxidants help prevent disease and protect your heart. This incredible gourd has tons of beta carotene, vitamin E, vitamin C and selenium. You can also use mashed pumpkin on your face to rejuvenate your skin.
Every part of a pumpkin is full of wonderful benefits.
You can make a jack-o-lantern and use the seeds and the fruit to make your family recipes or you can used the canned pumpkin and packaged seeds which are economical and easy.
You can follow me on Facebook for more recipes.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.