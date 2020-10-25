We are in the fourth week of the series discussing the limbs of yoga and the “yamas” which are the ethical “seeds” of yoga.
Brahmacharya is found with several definitions of non-excess, right use of energy and consciously direct your energy.
This can be physical energy such as things, being a workaholic, overdoing it at the gym regularly, overeating, etc. or emotional and spiritual energy such as misdirecting anger into violence, gossip, jealousy, and the millions of other ways we tend to misdirect our energy toward toxic behaviors. It goes back to previous discussions on shedding things that no longer serve you.
De-cluttering and cleansing can be very healing and motivational to many people.
If you’ve felt blocked in the past, not reaching your goals, clearing your space can be a good start to generating new energy and to try again toward your goals.
Maybe it’s time for a new perspective. Have you felt depressed or unfocused? Maybe find a new group to join like a writer’s group, singles activities, or a church, maybe find a new activity to participate in like group painting, sports, or running.
If food and nutrition is your focus, do a spring cleaning of your kitchen. Get rid of old canned goods (if they aren’t expired, donate them to the food shelf), remove any junk food.
Try some new foods! Rearrange your kitchen to make it more convenient to prepare and pack healthy food.
If you have others in your house who aren’t on board with the cleanout, designate a drawer and a cupboard for the foods that you don’t want to have at eye level. Studies have shown the foods you see will be the foods you crave and eat.
Fill your refrigerator and countertops with healthy snacks and fresh vegetables. Have your healthy proteins made and easy to grab when you are heading out the door, or that you can quickly prepare into dinner.
Have items like baby carrots, snap peas, hummus, apples, boiled eggs, and other easy to grab refreshments. Keep you cup for tea where you can see it, keep your water glass or bottle handy.
Same with fitness. What can you clear out of your life? What fresh, new habit can you add? What are you really dedicated to achieve? Why is it important to you? What’s kept you from it previously? Maybe you need to focus on just one thing. Again, what do you REALLY want and what are you willing to give up to have it or to achieve your goal?
Try to set a realistic, time-framed, specific goal (I will lose 1 pound a week for the next 12 weeks). Write it down, note why it’s important to you (I want to get off blood pressure medication, I want to look fabulous in my bikini, I want to have energy to play outside with my kids, etc.). What are you willing to give up to have it? (happy hour, more than one “free meal” a week, a tv program that you watch that you could instead be at the gym, and so on). You can do it!
And as far as toxic behaviors, maybe start noticing when you are misdirecting thoughts and energy and begin replacing that behavior with a more positive one.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
