This week, in my series on the Limbs of Yoga I’ll be discussing Santosha — contentment.
The idea of contentment is hard to consider in a modern, westernized world. Santosha is one of the Niyamas (self-restraints) of yoga. It is related to the idea of non-attachment. It can be translated into “entire acceptance.”
Contentment does not mean that everything in your life is perfect, but it is that you accept the way things are at this moment.
You accept the people in your life EXACTLY as they are, right in this moment and not as who you wish they would be, or for their potential. That includes excepting yourself as you are in this moment and boy is that a challenge sometimes.
I talked with my 12-year-old nephew Pharaoh this weekend and he impressed me with his Santosha mentality. I asked him if he was doing anything fun and he told me he had done tai chi in the park across from his house this morning and then spent the afternoon rereading the third book in the Harry Potter series. He is a rare find for a 12-year-old boy to be content with simple things.
Sometimes we need to find peace with this comfort, when we find a balance of being content, or accepting in a moment, and yet wanting better, such as being able to love and accept your body, but at the same time taking decisive action toward homeostasis and optimal health.
Contentment is not the absence of frustrations or anger, for processing those feelings, excepting the situation as it is in that moment and either changing that with which puts you ill at ease and coming to peace with it and understanding why it bothers you. Or it is the strength to get through the hard times. Not being “at ease” with the bad news of an illness or the loss of a loved one, but the understanding of loss as part of humanity in finding a new normal and the hardship.
Santosha is finding stillness in a moment of restlessness.
Some ways to increase your contentment and Santosha are to practice gratitude, and keep a daily thanksgiving and gratitude log.
Replace ruminations when you catch yourself focusing on the negative.
Learn to allow yourself time each day to step away from busyness. Become comfortable with stillness.
One way I’m increasing this for myself is shutting off the TV unless I’m actually watching it. I found I only watch a couple hours of TV per week but I’ve been leaving the TV on when I’ve been working or trying to sleep and it disrupts my thoughts often.
Sometimes it’s tough sitting with silence but I believe it is the road to more contentment.
