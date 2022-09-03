Last night I was watching a program discussing Uvalde and other school shootings.
It brought me to tears – not only for the terrible tragedy of the children, teachers and staff whose lives were violently stolen from them – but my heart broke for our nation and the crisis we are perpetually facing.
Our state and our nation is divided. We need to shift focus from wanting to be the one who screams the loudest, to finding solutions.
One thing I think most people can agree on is that our mental healthcare system is broken.
We can all agree that we need to keep our children safe. And, I think we can agree on the urgency and the impact of this national crisis.
The program laid out the four primary elements that research identified as the leading factors in perpetrators in school shootings.
* Early childhood trauma. Physical abuse, sexual abuse, bullying, parent who died by suicide.
* Crisis. A situation that puts the perpetrator into crisis: job loss, break up, mental health emergency, a death in the family. Feeling hopeless or suicidal.
* Radicalization: reading manifestoes of others, exposure to extremism.
* Access to a gun.
While some solutions may be clear, we need to come together and have clearheaded conversations that move us toward healing and that focus on prevention.
The purpose of my column is not a political debate, it is to address wellness and health.
I cannot imagine a more vital topic of health and wellness then to keep our children from being shot to death while attending school. For the purpose of this article, I want to discuss the power of one – what we can do to begin to make change.
We need to take action to see something and say something.
There’s a website IwatchTX.org that is available statewide: We can send information regarding concerns for someone who has verbalized or shown actions indicating there may be a risk that someone is considering perpetrating a school shooting.
How else can you intervene? The power of one can be very powerful.
Talk to your kids about bullying. Be sure they are not the ones doing the bullying. If they are being bullied, get them help.
Talk to the school; get your child counseling and teach your children skills for resilience and self-esteem.
Seek out mentors for your children. Parents do not have to take on everything themselves. Empower your kids to know who to talk to if they are struggling. Make sure your child is able to talk with you, and that there is more than one adult they can turn to when needed.
If you know, or think, a child teen has been through trauma, reach out and offer a hand up to the family.
Offer to be a mentor to a child who lacks a safe adult to confide in or to spend time with.
We cannot heal a nation overnight, but we can be the pebble in the pond that starts a ripple and makes a change in someone’s life.
I definitely don’t have all the answers, but we need to start somewhere and the best thing we can do is to look closely at ourselves and where we may be able to make a difference.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
