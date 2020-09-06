This year has been an historically strange and awful year for many people. From the craziness of politics, the anxiety and destruction created by natural disasters, and of course the death, disease and economic impact of COVID-19.
No matter what your take on all of it, it has affected all of our lives in someway.
And of course the tensions of race, police, economic and social inequality and this year chaos that has ensued has affected almost every aspect of our world. All this while we have been deprived of regular human contact and connection.
For me, I’ve often felt extremely worn out emotionally.
During the past few weeks I’ve been through a lot of personal loss. Many of my regular readers, Facebook followers and friends know I have Jones Wellness Ranch, where I am building up a yoga and wellness retreat. I had little potbelly pigs, goats and dogs.
Recently a neighbor’s dogs went on a massacre and killed, over a few weeks, two baby goats and my three potbelly pigs. They were my little buddies; I spent time with them most days, so my heart hurts.
More so, I worry about my family. My older brother, who is a single dad to his son, just moved back to Minneapolis. My younger brother is a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and I have been worried nonstop for his safety, his lack of sleep, and the hatred that is being aimed at him for his chosen profession.
I believe there should be no hierarchy of human value in any form. I’ve been thinking a lot about balance in the midst of it all.
What matters to us most, versus what we spend our time doing? How do we make the decisions in our lives, and how do we choose every day?
Whether or not you believe in astrology, it says that there are sometimes personality traits which resonate for people with certain labels or categories in which they put themselves. I am a Libra, symbolized by the scales.
Balance is really about to opposites – pulling into directions, creating homeostasis, steadiness and optional functioning.
I think true balance is really about finding peace, not about things being exact. Unless of course were talking about weight measurements on a scale.
How do we dismantle the things that cause chaos, pain and injustice? How do we make our voices heard without violence? How do we find the so-called balance that is in our best interest without violating the best interest of others?
We are at a turning point in history and need to look at ourselves, pay attention to our inner compass and proceed mindfully.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.