I love fall!
Wednesday was the Autumnal Equinox, Mabon, and the official start to Libra season, my favorite time of year because I am a Libra and it is my personal New Year season.
This year I turn 50, which is radical to me. I love the “big” birthdays and have big plans for this one to focus on clearing old energy and focusing on the life I want to be living.
Yesterday was our beautiful Harvest Moon and the weather was amazing. I got a lot done outside while the weather felt nice.
For several weeks, I’ve concentrated on self-care. This week, I’ll share with you some of the fall wellness activities I enjoy.
Fall is a great time to do a seasonal clearing and cleansing of your surroundings.
Mabon, always on the fall equinox, is known as the Celtic Harvest festival when people would thank Mother Earth for the harvest, and pray to have the food last through the winter.
In these modern times, a way to commemorate Mabon is to clear your home space. Make room for snuggling up and turning inside during cooler temperatures. I’ve been working on de-cluttering and cleaning at my home and studio.
As a writer and artist, I have always horded paper and books. During these times when I have not had any live yoga classes and few bodywork clients at my home and studio, I tend to pile projects throughout my space.
So I have beekeeping equipment, seeds and potting soil in the middle of what is otherwise my studio area.
Of course I won’t actually get rid of any books, but I organize and dust them, and recruit help to get the undone things done and to clear things out, so I can breathe more freely – both physically and philosophically.
Even here in Texas where the weather is pretty warm during our fall and sometimes winter, it is a wonderful time to focus on self-care and healing, soothing ourselves, and providing comfort to ourselves and our families.
Though we may think of traditional comfort foods, such as pizza, and rich deserts with a refined sugar and white flour, we can find ways to truly nourish ourselves both body and spirit, in seasonal harmony.
We can get in synch with the season and eat foods that are in season.
The Greenville Farmers market is open each Saturday until November 20, 9am-12. The local producers have fresh, locally grown produce, raw honey and homemade breads made with local ingredients and care.
Up in Celeste, Good Earth Organic Farm has a large seasonal harvest and has volumes of produce great for those who enjoy canning or like the economical choice of canning their own foods.
Fall is a great time to try new recipes and make big batches of healthy soups using root vegetables as they become available.
Apple picking is in season and they can be juiced, along with the greens from most veggies.
Pumpkin is not just for coffee! One of my favorites is adding some mashed pumpkin to vegan protein shakes and roasting squash to go with dinners.
Warm teas bring comfort to the body.
It’s also a good time to add probiotics such as kombucha and probiotic sauerkraut to keep your digestive system from becoming sluggish as the weather becomes chillier and activity and motivation may slow down.
Depending on your personal needs, if you are practicing yoga, maybe you want to include heat producing practices.
As with what we put in our bodies, we can synchronize what we do with our bodies with the rhythms of nature.
Maybe you want to try Ashtanga or vinyasya yoga, where the physical flow is more challenging often than a hatha or gentle yoga practice.
Maybe you want to try a hot yoga session at a studio. Or maybe for you the opposite is needed as fall is a time to cultivate calmness and grounding and maybe become more restorative in your practice such as yin yoga, restorative yoga or adding more meditative practices and want to focus your meditations on gratitude.
Whatever is right for you in this season, I wish you all health and wellness. Let me know how I can help you, what you’d like to hear about. You can connect with me on Facebook at: lizjonesco or ladyliz10.
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
