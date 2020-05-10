One of my favorite people to run into in Greenville is a man who many of my readers may know.
He wears beautiful sweaters, creative shirts and is always exuding loving energy. Dennis Strickland is many things to the Greenville community, but how I originally know him is through his art and his giving spirit.
I used to work with Lakes Regional and had clients who were people with developmental disabilities. I had clients who were diagnosed with everything from Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy and many, many other IDD diagnosis.
Before I went to work at the IDD side of services, I worked with mental health clients on their health and wellness needs and goals. At that time, I attended the IDD Day Hab program’s annual art show. It was beautiful.
A man there was selling homemade holiday cards that had been designed by the clients and were used to raise money for the program. I think that was the first time I met Dennis, shortly after I moved to Greenville.
Dennis can always be seen around town spreading friendship and art, and through his art, love and compassion.
I have asked readers to give me feedback on articles and topics they would like to hear about. Dennis suggested how art fits in with our current lives, with the world as it is today. I thought it was a wonderful topic to focus on how art can have a positive and healthy impact on our lives.
Art has had a profound positive impact on my life. I have always been a creator and an artist in some way. As a child I made perfume and ad hoc jewelry out of dandelions and would give it to our neighbors if I thought they were sad. I wrote my first song I remember when I was 7- years-old (it was called “Wildflower” – I wish I could find it written down somewhere).
I still write lyrics, but I never did learn how to play any of the three guitars I own more than a chord here and there.
I danced from the time I was very young. I imagined I would grow up to be a ballerina.
Life went on, and as I grew into my teenage years, I remained a free spirit. Life at home was not always pleasant and I spent time away from the house when I could. School bored me and people irritated me. At about 13, a boy I was friends with, who was about 16 at the time, and way too old for a 13 year old, had a mother who was a seamstress and a painter. Her name was Rosemary Hancock.
Rosemary, in the best way she knew to keep me out of trouble, taught me how to oil paint. I had not realized until then that I had skill, could paint and draw, and had something that would have been considered a gift.
Rosemary spent some quality time with me, and most importantly, became my friend – my mentor is some ways.
I later went on to be a foster kid and left high school at the age of 16 in my senior year, but I continued to draw and paint and at times was able to sell several of my paintings. I was pregnant at 17 and finished an HSED and got my high school diploma in the mail.
Later, as I was raising my son on my own, I decided I needed to go to college. I was able to get accepted as an art major and a dance minor. I had no idea what I wanted to do for a living, but knew I needed to build a better life for us.
Later on I was able to go to law school as part of a dual degree with my master’s program. Although I changed my major from art to journalism and then communication (writing is my art, too!), having art in my life really did have such a huge and positive impact on me. If it wasn’t for art, I probably would never had started college, or at least, as life played out, I can’t imagine I would have felt I could have been successful any other way.
So, during this time of turning internally, I think art has a huge role. If you have school-aged children, they need to have art in their life in some way. Maybe it is designing a garden or building with Legos, maybe it is painting or drawing. Maybe they can learn how to sew or knit, or how to write a story.
As for you, art can heal the soul. Paint a picture to express yourself. Write a journal to process your feelings and tell your story.
Make masks for the people on the front lines, in the nursing homes, working in the stores, or who can’t make their own.
Maybe your art is refurbishing beautiful old cars, or creating upcycled furniture. Maybe it is baking. Maybe it is tattooing. Whatever it is, one way we can come together and begin to heal from this time we have all been in a collective crisis, and share ourselves by sharing our art.
I encourage you to go to Dennis’ Facebook page for the Hump Day Happy Hour, which usually occurred every Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Texan, to share and talk about art. Until the world shifts to physically connecting more again, we can connect virtually. Share your artful creations on the Facebook page and let’s connect!
P.S. I also want to give a shout out to Ms. Shirley at the art program at Lakes Regional Day Hab.
She is amazing and one of the angels who walks among us. The art program for people diagnosed with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) is one of the things that always makes my heart happy. To this day I keep many of the pictures that clients of mine have given me during my time with them. Ms. Shirley facilitates the art program and is truly a gift to our community.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
