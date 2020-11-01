The 10 Limbs of Yoga (the foundations of yoga ethics) are:
Ahimsa
- non-violence
Satya
- truthfulness
Asteya
- non-stealing
Brahmacharya
- non-excess
Aparigraha
- non-possessiveness
Saucha
- purity
Santosha
- contentment
Tapas
- self-discipline
Svadhyaya
- self-study
Ishvara pranidhana
- surrender
This week I will focus on Aparigraha — non-possessiveness. The absence of greed.
In some traditions it is seen in a nun or monk’s vow of poverty as part of their commitment to their spiritual purity. Aparigraha is letting things go.
It can be letting go of physical possessions, jealousy, holding a grudge. It could be letting go of a way of thinking or letting go of having a closed mind.
So what are some ways we can apply this to daily life and our core wellbeing?
The most obvious way is probably letting go of excess weight or unhealthy stress.
What are you holding onto? Think about how when we feel wronged in a moment, even once the moment has passed, we feel the need to regurgitate it, sharing our complaint on Facebook, telling anyone who will listen. When in reality there is no more offense, it doesn’t exist anymore once it is over. But we hang on and cause ourselves unnecessary strife. I do it too.
Aparigraha can manifest as nonattachment in which we can care about a person, a project or an activity without becoming attached to the outcome or result.
I will make an assumption that many of you who read my column are in some way interested in your personal wellness. What things can you let go of? Give away? Or habits you can transform that may increase your own wellbeing? I’d love to hear from you. You can hit me up on Facebook or send me an email at liz@lizjones.co.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
