As I mentioned in last week’s column I would be focusing on the upcoming weeks on the eight limbs of yoga, followed by the seven chakras and ow they apply to our everyday lives, or at least how they apply to my everyday life.
You may have heard this referred to as “taking your yoga off the mat.”
The 8 Limbs of Yoga (the foundations of yoga ethics) are:
Ahimsa - non-violence
Satya - truthfulness
Asteya - non-stealing
Brahmacharya - non-excess
Aparigraha - non-possessiveness
Saucha - purity
Santosha - contentment
Tapas - self-discipline
Svadhyaya - self-study
Ishvara pranidhana - surrender
This week I will focus on the first limb.
Ahisma
Ahimsa is the principle of non-violence. The limbs of yoga are not hierarchical, per se, so you do not achieve one and then move onto the next.
However, the principle of nonviolence is in some ways considered the most vital concept. The word ahimsa is a Sanskrit word defined as the belief that human beings have a spiritual life force within them and by harming other living beings, we harm ourselves. The concept includes the belief of “do onto others,” and of karma and how the harm or good we do in the world is revisited onto ourselves.
Often yogis will become vegetarian or vegan in the quest to move toward ahimsa. So, how does one who may not yet have found the top of that karmic mountain implement ahimsa into your life?
This has been something I work on regularly. I try to practice nonviolence and in my career work to advocate for victims of abuse, and to work to prevent abuse in our community.
There are, however, many ways I fail at ahimsa, such as swearing, saying angry things to other drivers even though they don’t hear me, and, I practice self-defense from marksmanship to martial arts.
So how do we reconcile our human nature with our spiritual quest?
We can often justify our own actions with our self-righteous reasoning, such as: I believe eating meat, although in action may be “violent,” since we are eating a once living being, Iyet I support hunting and sustainable farming and ranching.
I know that in many cases if deer are not harvested, they may starve to death in winters, at least up in Wisconsin where I came from. So, for me, although not eating meat may be the “ideal” act of nonviolence regarding food, I find a balance at this time in my life by attempting to make sustainable choices whenever I can.
I try to not swear as much when I catch myself yelling at one of my dogs for stealing something out of the kitchen, or when I am vocal about my anger toward someone’s lack of driving skills on the road.
I still like to target practice, shoot archery, trap shoot, and, I have taught 4H youth shooting sports safety in the past. I still struggle when faced with aligning my various beliefs at times.
When working toward nonviolence I often think about my practice of martial arts. Although I do not actively train like I did in the past, I believe in self-defense, protecting oneself, protecting one’s family, as well as protecting the weak when necessary.
In many traditions yoga and various martial arts are practiced. The concept of ahimsa is to cause no harm. Many of the martial arts teach submission as opposed to attacking, the focus is on moving energy, redirecting an attack toward you or another to a different direction (such as the ground, away from your body, etc.).
I still practice boxing with a heavy bag, but never liked to spar where I was hitting another person, even though they were wearing pads.
I think learning a martial art is actually a very good way to teach kids and adults a redirection of their own energy including anger, hyperactivity, stress or frustration.
Learning to focus that energy can help the mind and spirit have an avenue toward nonviolent behavior. I am definitely a work in progress in my challenge to be more non-violent, but I work every day to be a bringer of peace and comfort.
Liz Jones can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through LizJones.co
